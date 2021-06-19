BARBOURSVILLE — While the nation celebrates Father’s Day on Sunday, West Virginia gets set to celebrate its 158th birthday as well.
Considering that there wasn’t much celebrating anything in 2020, US Youth Soccer brought an extra big gift to the state this weekend to help celebrate.
More than 110 teams are converging on Barboursville and Shawnee Soccer Complexes this week for the 2021 US Youth Soccer Eastern President’s Cup.
Not only are there plenty of people in town to celebrate, but they are bringing big dollars to the state as they do, according to West Virginia Soccer Association president Len Rogers.
“The number of teams that entered this tournament went up this year, which was good,” Rogers said. “This will be better than the $8 million that they were predicting for economic impact.”
The 2021 US Youth Soccer Eastern President’s Cup features 114 teams in 14 divisions playing from June 19-23 at the two complexes.
Pool play runs through Monday at the two venues before shifting to Shawnee’s complex for semifinal and championship action on Tuesday and Wednesday.
For a state seeking opportunities for financial windfalls after COVID-19 negatively impacted the economy, the sound of fans from many different states cheering at a soccer complex is music to everyone’s ears — Rogers included.
“People just want to get out, want to be here and want to watch some soccer,” Rogers said. “It was a great day.”
While the day was a great one for Rogers and company, Mother Nature also showed up to the party for a few minutes.
Play was halted in Barboursville for an hour due to inclement weather which dumped rain on the fields.
However, things got back underway by about 12:30 p.m. and played wrapped up by 5 p.m. for the first day of play.
While they were not ready for play this year, the first day of play allowed visitors to see some of the upgrades taking place at Barboursville Soccer Complex, which includes three turf fields that are nearing completion.
Those fields will be completed in time for the 2022 cycle, which sees Barboursville and Shawnee co-hosting two major events: the 2022 US Youth Soccer Eastern President’s Cup (June 17-21) and the 2022 US Youth Soccer Eastern Region Championships (June 24-30).