COLUMBUS — Name, Image and Likeness contracts might come to high school sports, but don’t expect them soon in Ohio.
Ohio High School Athletic Association executive director Doug Ute said NIL, though, likely will happen. NIL allows players to be paid for their names, images and likeness.
In May, OHSAA member schools voted down permitting an NIL proposal 538-254. Any student-athlete who signs an NIL deal will lose his amateur status and be declared ineligible to play.
“Every year, the referendum voting process shows that our member schools have a voice in this democratic process,” Ute said. “If NIL is going to enter the Ohio interscholastic landscape, we want the schools to be the ones to make that determination. Whatever we do moving forward, it will include discussion on this issue with our school administrators, board of directors, staff and leaders of other state high school athletic associations.”
A simple majority of votes, cast by member school principals, is required for a proposed amendment to be adopted. Nine states allow NIL deals for high school athletes.
“Our number-one goal is to protect the amateurism of high school sports,” Ute said. “Any time you have money come in, that’s in danger. We modeled our Ohio legislative piece following the college model that passed and what other states are doing, but our membership overwhelmingly voted against it.
“We’re sitting down and listening to our schools to see what made them feel uncomfortable about it.”
Ute offered an example of LeBron James, who — had NIL been in existence two decades ago — “probably” would have received “$50 million” from Nike as a junior at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.
“I think it’s going to happen, but how long down the road, I don’t know,” Ute said. “And I don’t know if it’s going to be NIL, or do we cater to something else to that. I think it’s going to happen, because it’s just the way of the world. It’s something to continue to look at. People ask me all the time if we are going to put that back on as a referendum item. Right now, we don’t have any plans to, but we need to be aware of opportunities for our kids. I think we just have to wait and see how all this plays out. I’m not getting calls from our member schools saying you need to look at this again.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
