HUNTINGTON - This week, Joe Suttles is bringing two basketball worlds together within the Tri-State as old tradition meets a new beginning when Valleyball 2022 takes the court.
It is something Suttles has waited a long time to see return to RPA Memorial Park off of Spring Valley Drive.
"It's really cool for two different groups of people: the older generation that has missed it and is glad that it's back and the younger generation who never got a chance to play in it," Suttles said. "Now, those younger people are excited because they've gone from watching it as a kid to now stepping on the court. It's cool that two different generations are excited that it's coming back. There's a lot of positive energy from both directions."
Suttles actually started envisioning the return of the tournament two years ago, but COVID-19 put those dreams on hold.
However, this year, Suttles was granted approval by the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District (GHPRD) to pursue the tournament's return. Suttles credited Kathy McKenna for her continued efforts to help him make the tournament a reality.
From there, Suttles went to work securing sponsorships and getting volunteers.
Suttles called on former tournament co-director J.B. Blankenship to help and Blankenship's company, Paving Solutions, came through to fix the courts and get them in prime shape prior to the tournament.
Recently, the GHPRD also put fresh coats of paint on the two courts to give it a special feel for the 2022 return of a tournament that features a full-court 3-on-3 format.
"The courts look great and we've got some sponsors and volunteers lined up," Suttles said. "Teams are still rolling in, so now all we're hoping for is good weather."
While those upgrades were ongoing, Suttles was busy taking calls from prospective teams in each division: the 'A' division (includes collegiate/professional experience) and 'B' division (high school experience or lower).
To date, Suttles said that 8-9 teams were confirmed for the 'A' division with a pair of teams still looking to confirm additions of players while the 'B' division currently has 12 teams.
One of the headliner teams is the 'A' Division's Team Riggs, who has won several titles over the course of its time in the Valleyball Tournament's history.
The deadline for getting teams in for the tournament is Thursday and Suttles said that prospective teams can contact him directly at (304) 654-9841 for registration information.
Teams can have up to six players, but only three is required. Cost is $25 per player for the tournament.
The weekend will kick off at Jojo's on Spring Valley Drive (out toward VA Medical Center) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night with a "Bracket Release" party.
"Whether you play in it or just want to come hang out and reminisce, come on," Suttles said. "We'll release the brackets that evening, so everyone knows who they are playing in the first round and what time."
In addition to the basketball tournament, Suttles said there will be activities on-site to make it a family-friendly event. There are also plans for a cornhole tournament in the field beside the courts.
Suttles said this year is important to re-kindle interest in the event so it once again becomes a staple in the Tri-State's summer events calendar.
"The excitement is there now," Suttles said. "Now, it's just about making it a tradition again to where people are planning summer around the tournament. It's going to be a tradition again and I can see it becoming as big as it once was."