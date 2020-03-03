HURRICANE, W.Va. — There's always a Cinderella. This year, she's wearing blue, black and yellow.
With an 89-74 win over Tolsia Tuesday evening in the semifinal round, the six-seed Van Bulldogs secured their spot in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 championship, which will be played Friday at Hurricane High School.
Coming off a nail-biting 64-61 victory over Huntington St. Joe in the first round, the Bulldogs — who won just four games in the regular season — looked to use that momentum to carry them to the title game.
They did exactly that.
"I just kept telling them that everything was still in front of us," Bulldogs coach Dave Gogas said after the win. "We played (Tolsia) twice in the regular season and didn't have our best game either time."
The Bulldogs finally put all the pieces together against the Rebels Tuesday evening. David Stewart led Van with 24 points, followed by Jacob Jarrell who finished with 19.
Stewart, an undoubted leader, said that while other people might be surprised to see Van in the title bout, the Bulldogs are exactly where they thought they would be.
"This season has been rough, but this feels good. We've seen these teams before and we knew what we were up against," said Stewart. "People are probably surprised when they see our regular season record (4-18) but we decided we were going to come in here and get some wins, so here we are."
Van jumped out to an early 12-5 lead in the first quarter but then were held scoreless for the remaining 3:38 of the period while Tolsia collected momentum with a 10-0 scoring run to lead after the first eight minutes.
It was Jarrell's 11 points in the second quarter the gave the Bulldogs a much needed boost and propelled them to a seven point lead at halftime. Van then scored the first seven points of the second half to extend the lead to 14.
From then on, the Rebels failed to find rhythm as several players got into foul trouble early in the second half. In the first seven minutes of the third quarter, Tolsia had already committed 10 team fouls to put Van in the double-bonus the rest of the way.
Tolsia sophomore Jesse Muncy led all scorers with 33 points, 25 of which came in the second half. Three Rebels finished in double-figure scoring.
The Bulldogs advance to face Tug Valley, which held off the Buffalo Bison 64-52 in the early semifinal game.
For much of the contest, the Panthers held a comfortable lead over the Bison, much thanks to the individual performances of Caleb May and Ethan Colegrove who scored 24 and 20 respectively.
But Buffalo wasn't going away quietly and used a small scoring run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to trim what was once a 15-point deficit to just seven, 51-44, with six minutes to play.
Colegrove scored five of the next seven points and May chipped in another basket to help lock up the victory.
The Class A, Region IV, Section 2 Championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hurricane High School.