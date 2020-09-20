WELLSTON, Ohio — James Armstrong scored on a 13-yard run with 4:38 left in the game to give Gallia Academy a 19-14 victory over Wellston Saturday night in high school football.
The TD was set up by a 34-yard pass to Armstrong from Noah Vanco on fourth down four plays earlier and also by a Blue Devils’ fumble recovery at the Rockets’ 41 with 7:43 left to play.
Wellston (3-1) led 14-7 before Vanco threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Armstrong to pull Gallia Academy (3-1) within 14-13 with 8:42 remaining.
WARREN 41, MEIGS 0: Kurt Taylor ran for three touchdowns and passed for one as the Warriors dominated the Marauders.
Taylor’s 11-yard run in the first quarter gave Warren all the points necessary to win. He added a pair of 1-yard TD runs before throwing a 20-yard scoring strike to Joel Chevalier to make it 28-0 by halftime.
Evan Gandee handled the second half scoring.
Taylor was 7 for 15 for 154 yards. Gandee caught four passes for 107 yards.
Meigs played without injured star quarterback Coulter Cleland and several other hurt players.
NORTHWEST 55, GREEN 0: Brayden Campbell scored four touchdowns as the host Mohawks posted their second consecutive shutout.
Campbell began the scoring with a 74-yard punt return, then added TD runs of 23 and 61 yards. Nathan Rivers followed with a pair of rushing touchdowns and Austin Newman threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Austin Lintz. Campbell added a 2-yard touchdown run and Austin Brackman scored on a 4-yard run.
Golf
WHEELERSBURG WIN SOC: The Pirates shot 362 to win the Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship at the Portsmouth Elks Golf Club in McDermott, Ohio.
South Webster finished second with a 376, followed by Ironton St. Joe at 426 and Eastern-Pike at 437.
Minford claimed the Division I title with a 344, followed by Portsmouth West at 390, Waverly at 460 and Northwest at 484.
Wheelersburg’s Trevin Mault, who shot 77, was named player of the year in Division II. Dylan Osbourne of Minford shot 73 to claim Division I honors. Minford’s Chuck Miller was named coach of the year.
Boys soccer
IRONTON ST. JOE 6, CHESAPEAKE 0: Jimmy Mahlmeister made six saves to help the Flyers (6-0-1) defeat the home-standing Panthers.
Jackson Rowe scored three goals. Bryce Balestra, J.C. Damron and Zach Johnson also scored.