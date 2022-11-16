MASON, W.Va. — Wheeling Central hopes to avoid running into a buzz Sawyer.
Sawyer Vanmeter leads No. 4 seed Wahama (11-0) against the fifth-seeded Maroon Knights (9-1) in a Class A high school football quarterfinal playoff game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Point Pleasant.
A junior, Vanmeter has been stellar all season, rushing 137 times for 1,462 yards and 30 touchdowns, completing 43 of 74 passes for 1,009 yards and 18 touchdowns and one interception. On defense he made 53 tackles, three interceptions, recovered one fumble and made one sack.
Last week in a 52-21 playoff-opening victory over St. Marys, Vanmeter ran for three touchdowns and threw for two. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.
The White Falcons likely will need a strong performance from Vanmeter and the rest of his teammates. Wheeling Central is a traditional power outscoring foes 44-14 per game.
Wahama coach James Toth said he is pleased with his team for going undefeated after posting a 5-5 record in 2021.
"I'm really proud of these guys," Toth said. "The heart of our team is the heart of a champion."
Vanmeter isn't Wahama's lone star. Sophomore Connor Lambert has run for 1,069 yards and 15 touchdowns on 64 carries. Kase Stewart, a senior, has 483 yards rushing and 434 receiving to go with 14 touchdowns. Linebacker Andrew Roush has a team-best 137 tackles and is tied with Michael Vanmatre with a team-high five sacks. Senior defensive back Aaron Henry has five interceptions.
Wheeling Central, too, has put up some gaudy statistics. Lorenzo Ferrera has rushed for 1,220 yards and 21 touchdowns on a mere 90 carries. Riley Watkins has 856 yards on 100 attempts. Senior quarterback Payton Hildebrand is 47 of 78 for 877 yards and 15 TDs with four picks. Ferrera is the leading receiver with 23 catches for 456 yards.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.