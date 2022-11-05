The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NORFOLK, Va. — Rece Verhoff was near perfect, making four of his five field goal attempts against Old Dominion, pacing Marshall to a 12-0 victory Saturday afternoon at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The true-freshman kicker picked up for the offense's inefficiency in the red zone and connected on kicks from 33, 30, 26 and 23 yards in the win, missing only once on a 42-yard attempt that was blocked in the fourth quarter.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

