Old Dominion University quarterback Hayden Wolff (11) fumbles the ball while being tackled by Marshall defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander (32) at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Marshall receiver Shadeed Ahmed (0) is tackled by Old Dominion University defensive lineman Deeve Harris (11) and cornerback LaMareon James (2) during a football game in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Marshall kicker Rece Verhoff lines up for a kick as the Herd takes on Norfolk State during an NCAA football game on Sept. 3, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Billy Schuerman | The Virginian-Pilot
Billy Schuerman | The Virginian-Pilot
Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14) tries to evade Old Dominion University players inside the redzone during a football game at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Billy Schuerman | The Virginian-Pilot
Old Dominion University running back Blake Watson (2) is tackled by Marshall linebacker Charlie Gray (1) during a football game at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
NORFOLK, Va. — Rece Verhoff was near perfect, making four of his five field goal attempts against Old Dominion, pacing Marshall to a 12-0 victory Saturday afternoon at S.B. Ballard Stadium.
The true-freshman kicker picked up for the offense's inefficiency in the red zone and connected on kicks from 33, 30, 26 and 23 yards in the win, missing only once on a 42-yard attempt that was blocked in the fourth quarter.
"That's what we needed today," Marshall coach Charles Huff said of the freshman's performance. "He stepped up big, and we were able to make some decisions as the game went on because of his early success."
Verhoff's first attempt came early in the second quarter, capping a 14-play, 76-yard scoring drive that expired nearly six-and-a-half minutes of game clock. His second came later in the period after Andre Sam recovered a fumble and returned it to the Old Dominion 22-yard line, giving the Thundering Herd another short field.
With Marshall unable to punch it in the end zone, Verhoff made sure the team didn't leave the field empty-handed, splitting the uprights from 26 yards, giving Marshall a 6-0 lead it would take to halftime.
In the third quarter, he hit from 30 yards to extend the lead to 9-0, finishing off a nine-play, 63-yard scoring drive, and set the final score when he converted on a 23-yard attempt with 10:50 to go in the fourth quarter.
That drive was set up via a tipped-ball interception by Marshall linebacker Abraham Beauplan, which gave the Herd possession at the ODU 27. Beauplan said he was proud of the defensive effort by the team and happy to see the Herd's freshman kicker come up big on the road.
"For him to come out and do what he did, it shows you the kind of player he is," Beauplan said of Verhoff. "He's got a bright future ahead of him."
Verhoff's five field goal attempts tied Marshall's record for the most in a game, which had been done four times previously. His four makes also tied a program record that had been accomplished five times, most recently by Justin Rohrwasser in a 2019 victory over Western Kentucky.
"That's big-time for a freshman going out there," Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher said after the win. "You can see his confidence building every week."
For the second time this season, Marshall was held to under 100 yards passing, but made up for it in the run game. The Herd collected 298 yards on the ground, including 139 from Khalan Laborn and another 136 from Fancher.
It was Fancher's third consecutive start but his most prolific output in terms of running the ball, building off a career night last week in which he threw for 320 yards against Coastal Carolina. The redshirt freshman had two runs of 40-plus yards and rushed 18 times. He completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for 89 yards.
"I think it creates a third dimension," Huff said. "Obviously we can throw the ball, we can do some (run-pass option) stuff, but when Cam is in there you have to put a hat on the quarterback," Huff said, speaking to the quarterback's mobility. "I think he's getting more comfortable with his decision making, and I think he's getting a little more confident."
The Monarchs' offense was limited to two conversions on 14 third-down plays and finished with 201 yards of offense. The shutout was the first time Old Dominion has been held scoreless since a 38-0 loss at Virginia Tech on Sept. 23, 2017.
It was the fourth time in nine games this season that the Herd's defense kept an opponent from scoring an offensive touchdown. Additionally, Marshall forced and recovered three fumbles, Beauplan intercepted a pass and Marshall forced one turnover on downs in another defensive gem, finishing plus-two in the turnover margin after Fancher threw a pair of interceptions.
Marshall (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt) picked up its second win in league play this season and improved to 7-1 all-time against Old Dominion (3-6, 2-3 SBC), which lost its third consecutive game. The Herd returns home next week to face Appalachian State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
