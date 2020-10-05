HUNTINGTON — Western Kentucky quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome is in some elite company within the college football ranks.
Pigrome is one of three quarterbacks nationally to have at least six passing touchdowns with zero interceptions, joining Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Miami's D'Eriq King.
Last week, Pigrome completed 21 of 36 attempts for 188 yards and two scores while adding 55 yards rushing to lead the Hilltoppers to a 20-17 win over Middle Tennessee. The efficient performance led to Pigrome being named as Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week as the Hilltoppers get set to host Marshall on Saturday.
While the honor is attention-worthy, Marshall's defense already had their sights on Pigrome, who players said is just as dangerous as a rushing threat as he is a passer.
In looking at film, there was one offensive player that stood out above all others, according to the Thundering Herd defense.
"Of course, it's going to be the main guy back there, No. 1 - the quarterback," Marshall linebacker Eli Neal said. "I feel like a lot of the offense revolves around him. He definitely stood out. He's really good with his legs and can just make plays happen when they're not supposed to."
Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson said discipline will be key for the Herd as they look to contain Pigrome. The Herd secondary has to be cognizant in pass coverage after Western Kentucky took more deep shots down-field against Middle Tennessee, but the secondary has to also be ready in run support because of Pigrome's athleticism.
"The way he extends plays down-field, he's always looking to throw the ball down-field, but if he has to run, he will make plays with his feet," Johnson said.
Pigrome is still getting adjusted to the Western Kentucky scheme, and WKU coach Tyson Helton admitted that he was a little hesitant to take shots in the first two games - both losses against Louisville and Liberty. However, deep shots against Middle Tennessee helped loosen the defense, which opened up the intermediate passing attack and led to success in the second half.
Helton said the next step is coming up with big down-field plays, which is something that has yet to come with regularity in 2020. Just as Pigrome needs to take more shots, Helton said the wide receivers also have to do their part by coming up with the football.
"I'm not disappointed in him for not hitting shots," Helton said. "I mean, part of the reason you throw the ball down there is to soften the coverage and maybe get a pass interference and all that ... We threw it down there a bunch. I'd like for us to come up with one of them, but that's not on Piggy."
Helton said Pigrome's progression into conference play has been steady, but he's ready to see the Maryland transfer put together a game in which his complete skill set is showcased.
The hope for Helton is that it comes on Saturday - no easy task against a Marshall team who is in the top 10 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total defense entering the game.
"I think he's made good steps the past three weeks," Helton said. "I'd really like for him to have that breakout game a little bit where you just say, 'Man, he's really on it today.'
"I think everybody right now says he's doing a nice job. He's taking care of the football. He's running the ball well. He's getting better throwing the ball. He's getting more comfortable. For him - and he knows this as well - we'd all love to pat him on the back and hug his neck and say, 'Wow, that was a heck of a game, buddy.'"