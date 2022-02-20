ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Marshall University landed from the Tri-State a premier linebacker, a dangerous wide receiver and top kick returner Thursday.
All of those players come in one body — Fairland High School’s Zander Schmidt — who signed a preferred walk-on offer with the Thundering Herd in the FHS auditorium.
Schmidt caught 27 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns last season to help the Dragons to a 10-2 record and the third round of the Division VI playoffs. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior also returned four kickoffs for touchdowns and starred on defense.
Schmidt was recruited by Thundering Herd linebacker coach Shannon Morrison and said he thinks he will play outside linebacker.
“If not, I’ll talk to the wide receivers coach and maybe give that a whirl,” Schmidt said. “It doesn’t really matter, just the quickest way to the field.”
Schmidt will be the third Marshall linebacker to walk on at Marshall in the last two seasons. J.D. Brumfield said he’ll sign soon. Jordan Williams already plays for the Herd.
Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham, a former All-American cornerback at Marshall, said he’s excited to see so many of his players going to his alma mater. Cunningham said he’s sure the hard-nosed youngster will succeed.
“I’m excited to see how Zander matures there,” Cunningham said. “It’s going to be exciting to see how he grows as an athlete, as a player and as a person. It’s going to be a good thing for him.”
Cunningham said he is interested as to what position Schmidt will play.
“You know, I kind of wonder,” Cunningham said. “Just the things he does when he has the ball in his hands. That ability alone, do you maybe put him at slot receiver or do you keep him at linebacker? Zander’s proved his versatility. Those guys will get him in the position that’s best for him and the team. Return kicks? Why not. Any man who brings four or five back to the house, give him the opportunity.”
Schmidt chose Marshall over offers from the University of Charleston, Eastern Kentucky, Findlay, Marietta, Mount Union, Ohio Dominican and Wilmington.
“I went on several visits,” Schmidt said. “The other schools weren’t the right fit for me. I wanted to stay close to home. I’ve always been a homebody. It just felt like home here. I’m ready to put in the work.”
SAXBY TO DEFIANCE: Wheelersburg soccer star Jacob Saxby signed with Defiance (Ohio) College.
Saxby scored 38 goals and issued 28 assists the last three seasons.
BIANCHIN TO TUSCULUM: Bella Bianchin of Carmel Christian School in Charlotte, North Carolina, signed with Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Bianchin is the daughter of former Russell High School and Marshall University volleyball star Glenna Easterling Bianchin and former Virginia Tech football player Mikie Bianchin.