HUNTINGTON — Spring practice should be balanced, at least in the eyes of Marshall football head coach Charles Huff, but seasoned veterans will always find a way to stand out against younger players.
Eight players on Marshall's spring football roster return having seen action in all 13 games last season. Two others, Owen Porter and Joshua Bowers, come back having missed just one game a year ago.
The Thundering Herd is past the halfway point in spring practice and that experience is beginning to show.
"We've got some guys that can do some things on both sides of the ball," Huff said. "I think right now the defense is probably a little bit ahead just because we have some veteran guys over on defense."
It's experience that's valued not just by the coaching staff but also by players who have a thing or two to learn from others' experiences as they fight for their place on the defensive side of the ball.
"It's really nice to have those guys who have been there pretty long surrounding you and learning from them," safety Kerion Martin said. "The D-line and linebackers know as much about the back of the defense as we do."
Huff referred to linemen Koby Cumberlander and Owen Porter as cornerstones on the defensive line.
With new additions like Kentucky transfer Isaiah Gibson and Antony Watts, who has been limited in spring ball, Huff believes the unit can be just as explosive as it was at times last season.
"When you're watching the O-line, you're saying 'We're struggling,' but we'll be one of the better D-lines in the conference, so this is something that's good for our guys that day in and day out they are going to be able to go against some of the best," Huff said.
Huff saw last Saturday's practice as a "midterm exam" of sorts, using what the coaching staff saw then to shape the next two weeks of practice before the spring period closes.
In the practice, the Herd conducted a live scrimmage and had all positions playing full speed, even the young quarterbacks. That's where Huff saw the gap between offense and defense become noticeable.
For Cam Fancher, a redshirt freshman who has the only collegiate experience of the bunch, the repetitions he took in that practice were invaluable, and he wasn't intimidated by the veteran defense.
"I never really looked at it like that. I'm just looking to compete every day with the guys that are in the room," Fancher said. "(Offensive coordinator Clint) Trickett always tells me to not see the rush but to feel the rush, so I take that and try not to look at the big guys and keep me eyes down the field is my responsibility."
Marshall held it's ninth of 15 spring practices Monday afternoon, when Huff said the grit work of spring ball begins.
"I told them in the meeting before practice (on Saturday), we're trying to see who can do what. Not necessarily are you the best tight end, are you the best O-lineman or D-lineman, but who can do what," Huff said. "We got a chance to see that today and now we'll go back and recalibrate what we do moving forward with these next seven (practices)."