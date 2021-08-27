ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland has a message for Fort Frye.
“Thank you.”
That might appear an odd communication to send a team that beat the Dragons 47-7 in the Division VI Elite Eight, but Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said that humbling loss was what his team needed to take the next step.
“All we’re going to say to Fort Frye is, ‘thank you,’ “ Cunningham said. “They made us different. Sometimes your biggest challenge is your biggest blessing. Fort Frye definitely was our biggest challenge.
When we walked out on the field against them, they were the better football team. It change the way our kids worked. They understand if you want to be like those types of teams, you have to work like those types of teams.”
Work, the Dragons have. Cunningham said all 48 of his players were in the weight room during the offseason preparing to try to improve on last season’s 8-2 record that included three playoff victories.
Fairland lost two stars from that squad. Quarterback Max Ward, who completed 118 of 200 passes for 2,051 yards and 28 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, now plays at Kentucky Christian University. First-team all-state wide receiver Gavin Hunt, who caught 50 passes for 1,078 yards, now is at the University of Pikeville. The Dragons, though, return numerous weapons and feature more quality depth than they have in years.
We’re definitely excited about what we have returning, but just like every other season you have to play the games on Friday night. What we have coming back, a lot has been made of it. We’re trying to stay grounded and keep working.
Sophomore Peyton Jackson takes over at quarterback.
“Seeing his growth process and the way he’s able to process information, getting acclimated to the speed of the game, how quickly has been pleasing to see,” Cunningham said of Jackson. “We’re going to be a little bit different because his skill set is a little bit different than the quarterbacks we’ve had in the past.”
Senior J.D. Brumfield, who ran for 844 yards on 123 carries last year, returns. Brumfield also is a formidable receiver. He is backed by Zion Martin.
Replacing Hunt will be a multi-player job, with his younger brother Bryson joining Steeler Leep, Zander Schmidt, Kameron Kitts and Gavin Davis as wide outs.
The offensive line features Mason Ward (5-11, 190, Jr.) at center, Casey Hudson (6-3, 230, Sr.) and Alec Dement (5-10, 225, Sr.) at guards and Steven Rhodes (6-foot, 225, Jr.) and Trey Black (5-10, 210) at tackle, along with Justin McKee (6-foot, 260, Jr).
On defense, Hudson and R.J. Ward (5-10, 235, Sr.) are the ends, with Dement expected to see considerable time there, as well. Mason Ward, Nick Knight, Harley Porter, McKee and Rhodes all figure to see time at defensive tackle.
Riley Kazee, Cooper Cummings, Ryan Dixon and Quinton Cremeans fill the inside linebacker slots, with Schmidt, Garrett Spence and Zach Stepp on the outside.
Fairland features two of the region’s better safeties in Brumfield and Leep. Kameron Kitts, Bryson Hunt, Martin and Jack Hayden man the corners.