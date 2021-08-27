The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2021 Fairland Dragons football team
Buy Now

2021 Fairland Dragons football team

 Submitted photo

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland has a message for Fort Frye.

“Thank you.”

That might appear an odd communication to send a team that beat the Dragons 47-7 in the Division VI Elite Eight, but Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said that humbling loss was what his team needed to take the next step.

“All we’re going to say to Fort Frye is, ‘thank you,’ “ Cunningham said. “They made us different. Sometimes your biggest challenge is your biggest blessing. Fort Frye definitely was our biggest challenge.

When we walked out on the field against them, they were the better football team. It change the way our kids worked. They understand if you want to be like those types of teams, you have to work like those types of teams.”

Work, the Dragons have. Cunningham said all 48 of his players were in the weight room during the offseason preparing to try to improve on last season’s 8-2 record that included three playoff victories.

Fairland lost two stars from that squad. Quarterback Max Ward, who completed 118 of 200 passes for 2,051 yards and 28 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, now plays at Kentucky Christian University. First-team all-state wide receiver Gavin Hunt, who caught 50 passes for 1,078 yards, now is at the University of Pikeville. The Dragons, though, return numerous weapons and feature more quality depth than they have in years.

We’re definitely excited about what we have returning, but just like every other season you have to play the games on Friday night. What we have coming back, a lot has been made of it. We’re trying to stay grounded and keep working.

Sophomore Peyton Jackson takes over at quarterback.

“Seeing his growth process and the way he’s able to process information, getting acclimated to the speed of the game, how quickly has been pleasing to see,” Cunningham said of Jackson. “We’re going to be a little bit different because his skill set is a little bit different than the quarterbacks we’ve had in the past.”

Senior J.D. Brumfield, who ran for 844 yards on 123 carries last year, returns. Brumfield also is a formidable receiver. He is backed by Zion Martin.

Replacing Hunt will be a multi-player job, with his younger brother Bryson joining Steeler Leep, Zander Schmidt, Kameron Kitts and Gavin Davis as wide outs.

The offensive line features Mason Ward (5-11, 190, Jr.) at center, Casey Hudson (6-3, 230, Sr.) and Alec Dement (5-10, 225, Sr.) at guards and Steven Rhodes (6-foot, 225, Jr.) and Trey Black (5-10, 210) at tackle, along with Justin McKee (6-foot, 260, Jr).

On defense, Hudson and R.J. Ward (5-10, 235, Sr.) are the ends, with Dement expected to see considerable time there, as well. Mason Ward, Nick Knight, Harley Porter, McKee and Rhodes all figure to see time at defensive tackle.

Riley Kazee, Cooper Cummings, Ryan Dixon and Quinton Cremeans fill the inside linebacker slots, with Schmidt, Garrett Spence and Zach Stepp on the outside.

Fairland features two of the region’s better safeties in Brumfield and Leep. Kameron Kitts, Bryson Hunt, Martin and Jack Hayden man the corners.

Fairland roster

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.
1 Kam Kitts RB-DB 5-10 150 Fr.
2 J.D. Brumfield RB-LB 6-0 195 Sr.
3 Zion Martin RB-LB 5-10 204 Jr.
4 Lucas Bompus RB-DB 5-7 135 Fr.
5 C.J. Graham WR-DB 5-6 105 Fr.
6 Nate Chianesi WR-LB 6-4 185 Jr.
7 Christian Collins WR-DB 6-0 150 So.
8 Zander Schmidt QB-DB 6-0 185 Sr.
9 Gavin Davis WR-DB 6-2 185 Sr.
10 Brycen Hunt WR-DB 6-0 145 So.
11 Cooper Cummings RB-LB 5-10 195 Jr.
12 Peyton Jackson QB-DB 5-11 160 So.
13 Keegan Smith WR-DB 5-10 150 Fr.
14 Nathaneul Cox WR-DB 5-9 140 Fr.
15 Ethan Wall QB-DB 6-2 181 Fr.
16 Zack Stepp RB-DB 5-10 165 Sr.
17 Jentin Padilla WR-DB 5-9 150 So.
20 Garrett Spence RB-LB 6-0 160 So.
21 Quentin Cremeans RB-DB 6-0 190 Fr.
22 Sam Ward WR-LB 5-11 170 Jr.
23 Riley Kazee RB-LB 5-10 220 Sr.
24 Alex Bruce K 5-9 150 Sr.
25 Isaiah McNicol RB-DL 5-7 140 Fr.
26 Jack Hayden WR-DB 5-7 120 Fr.
27 Steeler Leep RB-DB 5-9 165 Jr.
28 Sam Dudley P 6-5 200 Sr.
32 Will Callicoat RB-LB 5-7 140 Fr.
33 Diante Bryant WR-DB 6-0 145 Fr.
50 Trey Black OL-DL 5-10 210 Sr.
51 Steven Rhodes OL-DL 6-0 225 Jr.
52 Mason Ward OL-DL 5-10 190 Jr.
53 Alec Dement OL-DL 5-10 225 Sr.
54 R.J. Ward OL-DL 5-10 235 Sr.
55 A.J. McComas OL-DL 5-7 230 So.
56 Casey Hudson OL-DL 6-2 210 Sr.
57 Ryan Dixon OL-LB 6-1 215 So.
59 Cooper Charles OL-DL 5-10 220 Fr.
62 Ryan McLain OL-DL 5-8 220 So.
64 Dillon Maddox OL-DL 5-11 200 Fr.
65 Dylan Stone OL-LB 5-9 250 So.
66 Harley Porter OL-DL 5-10 200 Fr.
70 Garrett Conwell OL-DL 6-0 200 Fr.
72 Spencer Blevins OL-DL 6-2 345 Fr.
73 Ellias Blankenship OL-DL 5-8 185 Fr.
74 Nick Night OL-DL 6-2 400 Jr.
75 Justin McKee OL-DL 6-0 255 Jr.
78 Ethan Stewart OL-DL 6-3 300 Fr.
81 Donnie Nolan TE-DL 5-7 210 Sr.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you