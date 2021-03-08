ONA — Autumn Lewis and Jazmyn Wheeler didn’t yet have on their game faces.
Neither did Lewis’ and Wheeler’s Cabell Midland High School girls basketball teammates. They were too busy smiling Monday at the thought of being back on the court preparing for games for the first time in nearly one year.
“We should be in the states right now,” said Autumn Lewis, a 5-foot-10 senior forward who averaged 13 points per game last season. “It feels like everything is starting over again. It’s a new season.”
Lewis helped Cabell Midland to a 21-4 record and a berth in the state tournament last year. The Knights lost 56-43 to University on March 12 in the first round before the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Cabell Midland returns nearly every player from that team and is hungry to return to the state tournament.
“We’re going to be a really good team this year,” said Wheeler, a 6-1 sophomore who scored 11.5 points per game last season. “We’ll be super aggressive. We wont be selfish. We really don’t care who scores or who gets the ball. We’re all family. We win as a team and lose as a team. Whatever happens, we all do it together.”
The Knights expect to do much more winning than losing. Cabell Midland is ranked seventh in newly created Class AAAA. On Tuesday, the Knights visit No. 11 Capital, then on Thursday entertain third-ranked George Washington.
“I think that’s going to be a good game, battling against each other,” Wheeler said of playing G.W. “Everyone expects us to lose.”
Wheeler said the focus, though, is on Capital during a season when anticipating one game at a time is a necessity. The Knights said they know that with COVID-19 still around, the season could end at any time.
“We’re following all the rules, wearing masks and social distancing,” Wheeler said. “We want to make sure nobody gets sick so we don’t get quarantined for two weeks”
Also returning are Rylee Allie, who averaged 12 points per game and Kaedlee Potter and Jayda Allie, each of whom scored 10 points per game.
“We’re going to have great teamwork,” Lewis said. “We don’t care who scores as long as we score. We’re just looking to work hard every day and get better in practice.”