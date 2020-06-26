EDITOR’S NOTE: The Huntington Cubs minor league baseball team began play at St. Cloud Commons 30 years ago this month.
The club was popular in its five years in the city, drawing crowds among the leaders in the Appalachian League. A lack of suitable facilities and the Chicago Cubs’ desire to consolidate minor league operations, however, led to the franchise’s demise.l
Following is a story that is part of a series The Herald-Dispatch will run this summer looking back at the Huntington Cubs:
HUNTINGTON — Jose Viera was, and still is, the face of the Huntington Cubs.
The sweet-swinging third baseman from Areicibo, Puerto Rico, captured the hearts of fans who admired the 18-year-old’s hitting ability in 1990, the first season of the Cubs. A doubles machine, Viera was an Appalachian League All-Star after hitting eight home runs and driving in 37 runs in 65 games. Viera batted .331 and unlike many Latin American players who in that day prescribed to the theory “you can’t walk off the island,” Viera would take a walk, as evidenced by his .375 on base percentage and 18 walks in 265 plate appearances. He slugged .527.
“Huntington for me was the best time in my baseball career,” Viera said. “It was the way the fans loved me.”
Love him they did. Viera led the league with 22 doubles and fans and coaches could picture that power turning into home runs as he grew and developed. Viera, it appeared, was as sure-fire a major leaguer as could be.
A shoulder injury in Double-A, though, sapped Viera’s strength, derailing his career in 1995. Viera played in independent leagues from 1998 through 2002.
“Huntington is something I’ll never forget,” said Viera, who helped the H-Cubs to a 40-29 record, good for second place behind the Elizabethton Twins.
Huntington Cubs manager Steve Roadcap said he was impressed with the progress Viera made as a first-year player.
“He was an aggressive hitter,” Roadcap said. “He went up and got his cuts and his fielding improved.”
Defense wasn’t Viera’s forte, but he wasn’t as bad as he might have looked when he made an error in each of the H-Cubs’ first four games. The glove Viera owned was worn out and teammates couldn’t believe he tried to play with such a dilapidated piece of leather. The team provided their budding star with a new glove. By the end of the season, that and improved footwork resulted in marked improvement in the field.
Viera still is in baseball in Arecibo, where he is in security management but works with other professional and former pros coaching baseball in his own organization.
“We work with kids on all aspects of the game,” Viera said. “I want to thank everyone for their support for my baseball season in Huntington.”
Late Pittsburgh Pirates scout Tom “T-Bone” Baker heavily scouted the Cubs from 1990 through 1995. He was so impressed with Viera’s hitting ability he questioned how an 18-year-old could hit pitchers often four years older than him.
“I wonder how old he really is,” Baker said, with a laugh after seeing Viera rip a double into the gap against the Johnson City Cardinals.
Viera quickly gained notice. He was the Chicago Cubs No. 4 prospect after one pro season, behind pitcher Lance Dickson, third baseman Gary Scott and outfielder Earl Cunningham. Viera ranked ahead of future major league catcher Rick Wilkins and shortstop Alex Arias.
A hard worker, Viera often arrived 45 minutes before his teammates to take extra batting practice and ground balls. He played in Huntington’s first 39 games before taking a day off.
“He was very easy to work with,” Roadcap said. “We were able to communicate. Very coachable.”
Former big leaguer infielder Mick Kelleher, a roving instructor with the Cubs organization, remembered Viera as “very diligent player, eager to learn.”
Had Viera’s his shoulder not given way, he might patrolled third base at Wrigley Field. He said he doesn’t look back, though, with anything bud appreciation.
“God has blessed me and my family,” Viera said.