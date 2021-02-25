WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Playing for the third time in as many days, No. 16 seed Symmes Valley defeated 17th-seeded Eastern-Pike 68-54 Wednesday in a Division IV sectional tournament high school boys basketball game.
The Vikings played Ironton St. Joe on Monday and New Boston on Tuesday in regular-season contests. They also overcame not having practiced for one week because of icy weather and power outages at the school.
Symmes Valley (8-10) built a 22-point lead against Eastern-Pike, only to see the Eagles use a 29-15 third quarter run to pull within 50-42. The Vikings, though, outscored Eastern 18-12 in the fourth quarter to put the game away and advance to the sectional finals at 7 p.m. Saturday at top-seeded New Boston (18-2).
Drew Scherer led Symmes Valley with 24 points. Luke Leith scored 15 and Eli Patterson 12. Dillon Mattox paced the Eagles with 14 points. Brennon Slusher scored 14 and Neil Leist 11.
EASTERN-PIKE 8 5 20 12 -- 54: Cantrell 0, Reinsmith 0, Werner 3, Barnett 2, Mattox 14, Brown 0, Richardson 6, Hesson 0, Leist 11, Slusher 14, Tribby 4.
SYMMES VALLEY 21 14 15 18 -- 68: Brammer 9, Leith 15, Ferguson 2, Scherer 24, Strow 0, Patterson 12, Walsh 6.
ASHLAND 68, ROWAN COUNTY 66: Cole Villers made two free throws with 10.6 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the host Tomcats over the Vikings in Anderson Gym.
Ashland (9-2) trailed by 12 points in the first half and five in the fourth quarter before rallying to tie 56-56.
Villers led the Tomcats with 25 points. Colin Porter scored 21. Mason Moore led Rowan County (7-2) with 25 points. Robert Todd scored 18 and Nathan Goodpaster 11. Chase Alderman scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
ROWAN COUNTY 16 15 20 7 8 -- 66: Justice 2, Alderman 10, Moore 25, Goodpaster 11, TOdd 18, D. Maxey 0, Collins 0, Gardner 0, Fannin 0.
ASHLAND 10 17 21 10 10 -- 68: Carter 6, Porter 21, Sellars 9, Villers 25, Marcum 0, Atkins 7, Gillum 0, Ashby 0.
GREEN 61, SOUTHERN 56: Levi Sampson scored 31 points as the 14th-seeded Bobcats (10-10) beat the 19th-seeded Tornadoes in a Division IV sectional semifinal in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Levi Singleton scored 12 points for Green, which visits No. 3 seed Federal Hocking (13-3) for the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. Wiley Sanders scored 10 points. Arrow Drummer scored 23 points for Southern (3-16) and Lincoln Rose chipped in 16.
SOUTHERN 12 7 18 19 -- 56: Drummer 23, Rose 16, Anderson 9, Bailey 3, Brinager 3, Laudermilt 2.
GREEN 17 14 17 13 -- 61: Sampson 31, Singleton 12, Sanders 10, Huffman 7, Blevins 1.
SOUTH GALLIA 73, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 31: The Rebels built a 50-point lead and rolled over the Tartans in a Division IV sectional tournament semifinal in Mercerville, Ohio.
No. 10 seed South Gallia (12-8) jumped to a 12-0 lead an expanded it to 55-15 by halftime. The Rebels largest lead came at 67-17 at 7:30 of the fourth quarter.
Brayden Hammond paced South Gallia with 24 points. Layne Ours scored 14 and Jaxxin Mabe 10. Matt Flannery and Jaylen Mayhew led 23rd-seeded Sciotoville East with six points each.
The Rebels advance to the sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 7 seed Peebles.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 6 9 2 14 -- 31: Flannery 6, Mayhew 6, L. Justice 5, Baughman 4, Pernell 4, Gray 2, Jackson 2, C. Justice 2.
SOUTH GALLIA 30 25 10 8 -- 73: Hammond 24, Ours 14, Mabe 10, Saber 6, Small 4, Combs 4, Frazee 3, Saunders 3, Beegle 3, Boothe 2.
Girls
IRONTON 51, PORTSMOUTH 20: The Fighting Tigers jumped to a 30-11 halftime lead and tolled to a victory over the Trojans in a regular-season make-up game at the Conley Center.
Isabel Morgan scored 14 points and Kirsten Williams 10 for Ironton. Emily Cheatham paced Portsmouth with nine points.
PORTSMOUTH 4 7 3 6 -- 20: Cheatham 9, Trinidad 2, Meadows 0, Wilson 0, Potts 0, Call 7, Reid 0, Johnson 2.
IRONTON 14 16 10 11 -- 51: Lackey 0, C. Cecil 7, Zornes 7, Carpenter 5, K. Cecil 0, K. Williams 10, Morgan 14, E. Williams 8, Young 0, Patterson 0.
RUSSELL 65, FLEMING COUNTY 40: The Red Devils (8-4) celebrated Senior night with a triumph over the Panthers (2-10) in Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Shaelyn Steele was Russell's leading scorer, with 18 points. Kaeli Ross scored 16 and Aubrey Hill 13. Sidney Argo led Fleming County with 20 points.
FLEMING COUNTY 12 13 9 6 — 40: Donahue 3, Argo 20, Price, Jackson 1, Nelson 5, S. Price 7, M. Price, Jackson 4, Lewis 0, Kelly 0, Botkins 0, Hinton 0.
RUSSELL 21 17 11 16 — 65: Maynard 0, Steele 18, Ross 16, Barfield 6, Hill 13, Sanders 0, B. Quinn 5, Adkins 4, Darnell 1, Hester 2, Atkins 0, A. Quinn 0, Oborne 0, Jachmiczuk 0.