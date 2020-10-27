McARTHUR, Ohio — Vinton County broke visiting Gallia Academy’s streak of five consecutive sectional championships with a 3-2 victory in high school volleyball.
The No. 4 seed Vikings (21-3) won the Division II Southeast sectional final 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 18-25, 17-15.
Regan Wilcoxon led the Blue Angels (20-4) with 45 assists. Bailey Barnette made 17 kills and Maddy Petro and Chanee Cremeans each had 11. Jenna Harrison contributed 22 digs.
Vinton County moves on to the district semifinals against No. 1 Thornville Sheridan.
KENTUCKY TOURNAMENTS: West Carter once again will serve as host for the Kentucky 16th Region volleyball tournament.
On Monday, the tournament was moved to school sites because of a Carter County Health Department directive, but that has since been altered and the tournament will be played in Olive Hill.
The state tournament, however, has been moved from Valley High School in Valley Station, Kentucky, to George Rogers Clark High because Jefferson County is red on the state’s COVID map.
Boys soccer
POINT PLEASANT 2, SISSONVILLE 0: The Big Blacks (13-4-4) won their second straight CLass AA-A, Region IV, Section 1 championship by blanking the visiting Indians.
Point Pleasant is scheduled to entertain Scott in the Region IV championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday, but Boone County currently is in orange on the West Virginia COVID-19 map and not allowed to play unless its status changes to green or yellow by 5 p.m. Saturday. If either team is in orange or red at that time, the game will be forfeited.
Brooks Gilley scored the winning goal off an assist by Colton Young in the 36th minute. Cael McCutcheon set the score off a pass from Ian Wood in the 74th minute.
CORBIN 3, ASHLAND 0: Chesney Jacobs scored in the 16th minute to give the Redhounds the only goal they needed in a Kentucky Elite Eight showdown in Cannonsburg.
Gabe Cima scored twice in a three-minute span of the second half as Corbin pulled away.
The Tomcats finished 10-6-1.
Girls soccer
NORTH LAUREL DEFEATS RUSSELL: The Jaguars (15-0) outscored the Red Devils 4-2 on kicks from the mark in overtime to win the Elite Eight contest in Flatwood, Kentucky.
Eva Blanke put Russell (2-8-2) ahead 2-1 in the 66th minute but couldn’t hold on as Madison Digley tied it one minute later to set up overtime.
Olivia Rudder gave North Laurel a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the game, but Ava Quinn scored on a penalty kick in the 58th minute to tie.
The Jaguars play at Lexington Catholic in the Final Four on Wednesday.
Football
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Paintsville’s game Friday at Lexington Christian has been canceled.