McDERMOTT, Ohio -- Symmes Valley won the Southern Ohio Conference Division I high school football championship and completed an undefeated regular season Friday with a 15-13 victory over Northwest.
The Vikings (9-0 overall, 4-0 SOC) won in dramatic fashion, scoring with 16 seconds left to edge the Mohawks (5-5, 3-1). Grayson Walsh scored on a 1-yard sneak to lift Symmes Valley to its first unbeaten season in 32 years.
Ethan Patterson led the Vikings with 121 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries. His 20-yard run gave Symmes Valley a 6-0 lead with 4:33 left in the first quarter. The Vikings boosted the lead to 9-0 when Gavan Yates kicked a 24-yard field goal at 4:42 of the second quarter.
Northwest pulled within 9-7 after Wyatt Brackman's 64-yard run set up Austin Newman's 1-yard sneak at 4:16 of the third quarter. The Mohawks then recovered an onside kick and drove 44 yards in 6:57 before Brayden Campbell scored from the 1 to make it 13-9.
Both teams return to action in the playoffs on Saturday. Opponents won't officially be known until Sunday afternoon, but it appears Symmes Valley will entertain Kipp Columbus, and Northwest will travel to Harvest Prep.
ASHLAND 14, GREENUP COUNTY 7: Ricky Padron ran 57 yards after catching a pass from Bailey Thacker for the winning touchdown with 57 seconds left in the game to give the Tomcats (6-4) a triumph over the Musketeers (1-7) at Putnam Stadium.
Carson Wireman's fumble recovery set up a Braxton noble 2-yard touchdown run to give Greenup County a 7-0 lead halfway through the first quarter. Padron caught a 27-yard TD pass from Thacker at 9:46 of the second quarter to tie it. Tyson Sammons carried 17 times for 105 yards for the Musketeers, who lost to Ashland for the 23rd consecutive time. Padron caught seven passes for 75 yards.
EAST CARTER 42, RUSSELL 29: Charlie Terry ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders (5-2) defeated the Red Devils in Grayson, Kentucky. Bradley Rose completed 27 of 37 passes for 223 yards for Russell (5-4). The victory was just East Carter's second over the Red Devils since 1997.
POINT PLEASANT 41, MAN 14: The Big Blacks (7-1) won their seventh straight, pounding the Hillbillies (3-6) at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Point Pleasant, which rushed for 406 yards, took a 7-0 lead on a 6-yard run by Evan Roach. Man tied it when Israel Canterbury threw a 27-yard pass to Justin Grimmett. Just 63 seconds later, Roach ran 16 yards for a TD to give the Big Blacks a lead they never relinquished. Roach carried 16 times for 160 yards. Gavin Jeffers ran 13 times for 103 yards.
RACELAND 36, PAINTSVILLE 19: Logan Lundy carries 17 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rams (8-1) past the host Tigers (4-5). A.J. James completed 14 of 22 passes for 235 yards for Paintsville.
Boys soccer
SOUTH WEBSTER 4, IRONTON ST. JOE 2: The host Jeeps (9-7-2) rallied for a victory over the Flyers in a Division III district tournament game. Connor Bender scored three goals and Trae Zimmerman one for South Webster.