WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Drew Scherer scored 30 points to lead Symmes Valley to a 72-54 victory over the visiting Notre Dame Titans on Tuesday in high school boys basketball action.
Symmes Valley (10-5 overall, 6-3 Southern Ohio Conference) also had 13 points from Jack Leith in the victory while Logan Walsh chipped in 10 points.
Notre Dame (5-9, 2-7) was led by Jermaine Powell’s 22 points while Jarren Edgington scored 14 and Caleb Nichols 12.
IRONTON 64, ROCK HILL 39: Jordan Grizzle scored 19 points to lead the Fighting Tigers)7-5 overall, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference) to a win over the Redmen (3-12, 0-9) at the Conley Center.
Reid Carrico scored 17 points and Gage Salyers 12 for Ironton. Braden Stamper scored 15 points for Rock Hill. Logan Hankins added 13.
GALLIA ACADEMY 53, COAL GROVE 35: Logan Blouir scored 25 points and Isaac Clary 12 as the visiting Blue Devils (7-8 overall, 3-6 Ohio Valley Conference) defeated the Hornets (3-11, 2-7).
Evan Gannon led Coal Grove with 11 points.
RIVER VALLEY 50, POINT PLEASANT 38: Jordan Lambert scored 27 points as the visiting Raiders surged in the second half to secure the win. For the Big Blacks (4-7), Hunter Bush had 19 points.
ASHLAND 72, GREENUP COUNTY 48: The Tomcats (20-0) overcame an early eight-Point deficit to defeat the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Cole Villers led Ashland with 25 points, 20 in the second half. Collin Porter scored 12 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and issued seven assists. Justin Bradley added 10 points.
Rodrell Dryden led Greenup County with 12 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 75, WESTERN-PIKE 73: Ryan Payne scored at the buzzer to lift the Flyers over the Indians.
Zach Damron scored a career-high 30 points for St. Joe (10-4 overall, 6-3 SOC). Zach Roach scored 19 points. Maveric Ferneau led Western (8-6, 5-4) with 19 points. Kolten Miller added 13.
WHEELERSBURG 72, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 46: J.J. Truitt scored 19 points to help the home-standing Pirates (11-2 overall, 8-1 SOC) beat the Indians (6-9, 4-6).
Carter McCorkle scored 14 and Kenny Sanderlin 10 for Wheelersburg. Ty Perkins paced Lucasville Valley with 10 points.
GREEN 70, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 26: Gage Sampson and Levi Singleton each scored 17 points to help the Bobcats (9-8 overall, 5-5 SOC) trample the Tartans (0-13, 0-8). Austin Smith led East with 16 points.
FAIRVIEW 79, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 46: Terrick Smith scores 28 points as the Eagles walloped the Royals in Ashland.
Cody Caldwell scored 16 points and snared nine rebounds for Fairview (5-12). Jaxon Manning scored 12. Kenny Wilburn led Rose Hill Christian with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
LEWIS COUNTY 66, BOYD COUNTY 64: Sam O’Keefe turned in a 26-point, 10 rebound performance to help Lewis County (6-11) win the battle of Lions in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Logan Lyles scored 16 for Lewis County. Blake Stewart scored 31 points and snatched 11 rebounds for Boyd County (11-9). J.B. Walter chipped in 10 points.
Girls
RACELAND 72, GREEN 48: Kiersten Smith’s 26-point effort helped the host Rams (5-13) beat the Bobcats (12-5, 9-2).
Emilee Garvin scored 17 and Siyon Hapney 12 for Raceland, which broke a nine-game losing streak. Kasey Kimbler scored 30 and Kame Sweeney 10 for Green.