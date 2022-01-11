WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Symmes Valley built a 47-37 lead and held on to defeat New Boston 51-47 Monday night in girls high school basketball.
Desiree Simpson scored 16 points for the Vikings. Kylee Thompson scored 14 and Jordan Ellison 12. Kenzie Whitley paced the Tigers with 22 points. Cadence Williams scored 12 and McKylie Voiers 10.
NEW BOSTON 9 15 13 10 -- 47: Whitley 22, O'Rourke 1, Cad. Williams 12, Cas. Williams 2, Voiers 10, Boyer 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 19 12 15 5 -- 51: Malone 9, Day 0, Beckett 0, Ellison 12, Simpson 16, Thompson 14, Gordon 2.
ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 52, GRACE CHRISTIAN 47: Kaitlyn Swor scored 24 points and Kaylee Graham 11 as the Eagles (9-2) edged the Soldiers (4-3) in Huntington. Sydney Cicenas led Grace Christian with 23 points.
IRONTON 36, ROCK HILL 31: Kirsten Williams scored 14 points as the Fighting Tigers (7-7 overall, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference) upset the Redwomen (11-4, 5-3) in Pedro, Ohio. Rock Hill trimmed a 17-point deficit to one, but couldn't catch up despite 10 points from Hazley Matthews.
IRONTON 9 8 9 10 -- 36: Deer 0, E. Williams 9, Carpenter 5, Lackey 1, C. Cecil 0, K. Williams 14, K. Cecil 2, Morgan 7, White 0.
ROCK HILL 4 5 13 9 -- 31: Matney 2, Bailey 6, Harper 2, Easterling 6, Matthews 10, H. Risner 2, J. Risner 3.
COAL GROVE 41, GALLIA ACADEMY 34: Abbey Hicks signed with Alice Lloyd College on Monday morning, then scored 16 points that night to pace the Hornets (11-3 overall, 7-1 OVC) by the Blue Angels in Centenary, Ohio. Kelsey Fraley scored 12 and Kaleigh Murphy 11. Presley Reed led Gallia Academy (3-11 overall, 0-8 OVC) with 11 points. Asia Griffin chipped in 10.
IRONTON ST. JOE 66, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 17: Bella Whaley scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Flyers (4-10) routed the host Tartans (2-9). Laiken Unger and Gracie Damron each scored 11. Felicia Smith led East with 10 points.
WHEELERSBURG 55, SOUTH WEBSTER 47: Madison Whitaker scored 18 points, Makenna Walker 17 and Alaina Keeney 13 as the Pirates (12-0 overall, 9-0 Southern Ohio Conference) extended their league winning streak to 53 games. Bri Claxon led the Jeeps with 21 points. Skylar Zimmerman scored 11.
Boys basketball
POINTERS SIXTH: South Point (9-1, 84 points) climbed from eighth to sixth in Division III of the Ohio Associated Press basketball poll.
Versailles (10-0, 191) was No. 1, followed by North Robinson Colonel Crawford, Ottawa-Glandorf, Cleveland Lutheran East, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, South Point, Columbus Africentric, Collins Western Reserve, Cincinnati Taft and West Lafayette Ridgewood.
MENIFEE COUNTY 78, FAIRVIEW 71: Trey Abner and Eli Johnson each scored 29 points as the Wildcats (8-8) topped the Eagles in the All A Classic in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Tanner Johnson scored 28, Jaxin Manning 17 and Bubba Day 16 for Fairview.
Wrestling
POINT WINS TOURNAMENT: Three Point Pleasant wrestlers won individual titles as the Big Blacks won the Kings of the Bob Kearns Invitational in Madeira, Ohio. Point Pleasant finished with 281.5 points. Cincinnati Reading was second with 230. Conner Blessing, Justin Bartee, Derek Raike went 4-0.
RIVER VALLEY SECOND: Nathan Cadle, Michael Conkle, Aiden Green, Will Hash and Andrew Huck won individual titles to help the Raiders finish second to Athens, 321-306, in the 24-team Yinger Memorial Invitational in Nelsonville, Ohio.