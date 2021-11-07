HUNTINGTON -- Kylee Jenkins and Lauren Wells of Symmes Valley head the All-Southern Ohio Conference volleyball team.
Jenkins and Wells were joined on the Division I (small school) first unit by Lori Brown of Green; Kenzi Ferneau of Western-Pike; Caiden Maddix of Sciotoville East; Kyleigh Oliver of Portsmouth Clay; Kenzie Whitley of New Boston; and Annie Detwiller, Gwen Sparks, Gracie Ashley and Mallory Boland of Portsmouth Notre Dame.
Dettwiller was named player of then year, Ferneau defensive player of the year and New Boston's Ali Herrforth coach of the year.
The second team featured Kylee Thompson and Hailee Beckett of Symmes Valley, Adriah Barber of Green, Jordyn Mathias and Morgan McCoy of Portsmouth Clay, Taylor Grooms of Western-Pike, Brianne Hicks and Kamryn Bradford of Portsmouth Notre Dame, Cadence Williams and Riley McClintic of New Boston, and Felicia Smith of Sciotoville East.
The All-SOC Division II team included Ryleigh Meeker, Makenna Walker and Catie Boggs of Wheelersburg; Faith Maloney, Bri Claxon, Graci Claxon and Bella Claxon of South Webster; Kelli Stewart and Hallie Oyer of Waverly; Reagan Lewis and Ava Jenkins of Northwest; Maelynn Howell of Portsmouth West; Addison Cochenour of Eastern-Pike; Kynedi Davis of Minford; Chloe Chambers of Oak Hill; and Haley Whitt of Lucasville Valley.
The second team featured Madie Mays and Lexie Rucker of Wheelersburg, Skylar Zimmerman and Rylee McGraw of South Webster, Sarah Thompson and Annie Silcott of Waverly, Abby Springs and Kloe Montgomery of Northwest, Emma Sayre of Portsmouth West, Megan Nickell of Eastern-Pike, Lindsee Williams of Minford, Baylee Howell of Oak Hill and Emilie Johnson of Lucasville Valley.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
