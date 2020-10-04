WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The Symmes Valley Vikings can wallow in misery and wonder what might have been or they can prepare for their first-round playoff game.
Coach Rusty Webb prefers the latter. That’s what Webb said he will stress to his squad as Symmes Valley (4-2) prepares for its Division VI, Region 23 high school football home game with Southeastern (1-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Vikings appeared to have secured an 8-7 victory over Northwest Friday, but an inadvertent whistle by an official helped the Mohawks escape with a 10-8 victory and the Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship.
Dakota Secrest attempted a 24-yard field goal with 1:24 left in the game and Symmes Valley blocked it. The Vikings’ celebration came to an abrupt halt, however, when officials waved off the play because of the whistle. Secrest tried again and made the kick to the dismay of Symmes Valley fans.
“I felt our kids really left it on the field,” Webb said. “I’m very proud of their effort. We couldn’t ask for any more of them.”
Another special teams play was just as costly. Symmes Valley returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown, but the play was called back because of a penalty.
The defending SOC Division I champion Vikings nearly won, despite a rash of injuries that sidelined some of its better players. Despite gaining just 129 total yards, Symmes Valley was in position to win.
“With all our injuries, we were a big underdog, but these kids fought for 48 minutes,” Webb said.
Webb said the Northwest game is in the past and will stay there.
“We need to keep our heads up,” Webb said. “We have Southeastern in the playoffs and we need to have the same kind of effort.”
Symmes Valley, the 11th seed, has reason to be optimistic. No. 22 seed Southeastern gives up 34.3 points per game and scores 14.6. The Panthers’ lone victory was 44-28 on Sept. 4 over winless Huntington-Ross.