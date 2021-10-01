BEAVER, Ohio -- Ethan Patterson ran for three touchdowns and intercepted a pass to lead Symmes Valley (6-0 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference) to a 34-0 victory over Eastern-Pike (1-5, 0-2) in high school football Thursday night.
The Vikings scored the only points they needed 8:42 into the game for a 7-0 lead. Patterson added a 6-yard touchdown run 7:20 later to make it 13-0. Patterson's interception then set up his second 6-yard TD run for a 20-0 lead with 2:44 left in the first half.
Patterson scored from 24 yards to open the third quarter and make it 27-0. Symmes Valley added a TD with 19 seconds left in the third quarter to set the score.
Girls soccer
CABELL MIDLAND 6, PRINCETON 0: Olivia Charles scored four goals to lift the Knights (12-2) to a triumph over the Tigers. Charles scored the first four goals off two assists Emma Shields and one from Hanley Riner, and off a direct kick.
Calia Hagley and Tristyn Blake combined for the rare double goal as each kicked the ball at the same time to make it 5-0. Emma Gill set the score off a pass from Riner.
WINFIELD 1, HUNTINGTON HIGH 0: Mackenzie Meadows scored to give the Generals (10-2-2) a triumph over the visiting Highlanders (5-8-1). Kaitlyn Sayre made three saves to earn the shutout. Mac Markum stopped nine shots for HHS.
Boys soccer
WOODROW WILSON 4, HUNTINGTON HIGH 0: Carson Eckley scored a goal and assisted on another as the Flying Eagles defeated the Highlanders. Hayden Johnson, Tyler Snyder and Jack Grimmett also scored Connor Mollohan had an assist.
HURRICANE 4, RIPLEY 0: Nate Kirk made two goals to help the Redskins top the Vikings. Joe Acevedo and Logan Westfall also scored. Grayson Maddox earned his seventh shutout of the season.
RUSSELL 3, SPRING VALLEY 1: Cole Thompson scored all three goals to pace the host Red Devils by the Timberwolves. James Terrill had two assists and Aiden McCoy one.
ASHLAND 2, BATH COUNTY 0: Parker Miller assisted on goals by Drew Clark and Nick Parker as the host Tomcats beat the Wildcats. Sawyer Frazier made five saves.
Volleyball
HURRICANE WINS TWO: The Redskins (12-2 overall, 8-1 Mountain State Athletic Conference) beat South Charleston 25-14, 25-17 and Herbert Hoover 25-16, 25-16 to run their winning streak to eight.
BOYD COUNTY 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Layla Brown made 36 assists as the homestanding Lions (21-1) beat the Musketeers (6-12) 25-21, 25-16, 25-13. Morgan Lewis had 14 kills. Taylor Bartrum and Emma Sparks each had 11 kills.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Trimble is seeking a football opponent for week 10, Oct. 22-23.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches or statisticians may report results of high school sports event to hdsports@hdmediallc.com.