PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Symmes Valley Vikings used a defensive stand to spark an offensive resurgence in a come-from-behind 24-16 overtime victory over Portsmouth Notre Dame Friday night in high school football.
The Vikings rallied form a 16-0 deficit.
“I can’t say enough about our kids. It would have been easy to give in, but our kids just would not quit,” said Vikings’ coach Rusty Webb.
“Our defense was able to step up again. Our defensive ends Levi Niece and Eli Patterson played very well. Our defensive stand in the third quarter changed the momentum.”
Notre Dame (1-4, 1-3) led 13-0 and drove to the Vikings 4-yard line before Symmes Valley’s defense stiffened and held the Titans to to settle for a 22-yard field goal Reagan Lester field goal that made it 16-0.
“That’s when the game changed,” said Webb. “The first half we couldn’t get out of our own way. We got better as the half went on. We were able to make some adjustments at halftime and then we held them on a first-and-goal and forced them to kick of field goal and keep it a two-score game.”
Grayson Walsh then came up with a long kickoff return to set up Luke Leith’s 1-yard touchdown run. Walsh ran for the conversion to make it 16-8.
In the fourth quarter, Leith ran a keeper for 90 yards and a touchdown. He then ran for the conversion to tie it 16-16.
The Vikings got the ball first in overtime and went Leith ran 5 yards for a touchdown, the followed with the 2-point conversion. Symmes valley’s defense held Portsmouth Notre Dame out of the end zone to preserve the victory.
“Our kids came off the ball well and we were able to get the touchdown and the two-point conversion,” said Webb.
Eli Patterson had a quarterback sack to end the game and put an exclamation point in the win.
The Vikings ran the ball 53 times for 363 yards, with Josh Ferguson carrying 15 times for 131 yards. Leith gained 144 yards on 14 attempts.
“All of our guys block for each other and they know we’re going to ride the hot guy,” said Webb.
Notre Dame ran for 236 yards led by Logan Emnett with 15 carries for 162 yards.
“Notre Dame is quick and they play hard,” said Webb.
The Titans took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Dylan Seison followed by Lester’s conversion kick and then got a 47-yard scoring run by Emnett for a 13-0 lead.
Symmes Valley (4-1, 3-1) will entertain Northwest on Friday needing a win to earn a share of the SOC title.
SYMMES VALLEY 0 0 8 8 8 — 24
PORTSMOUTH ND 13 0 3 0 0 — 16
PND — Seison 1 run (Lester kick)
PND — Emnett 47 run (kick failed)
PND — Lester FG 22
SV — Leith 1 run (Walsh run)
SV — Leith 90 run (Leith run)
SV — Leith 5 run (Leith run)
Team statistics
SV ND
First downs 19 9
Rushes-yards 53-363 33-236
Passing yards 43 29
Total yards 406 265
Cmp-Att-Int 3-6-1 2-4-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-35 3-27
Punts-average 1-24.0 3-39.3
Individuals
RUSHING —Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 15-131, Luke Leith 14-144, Derek Crum 3-7, Grayson Walsh 7-23, Levi Niece 4-12, Ethan Patterson 10-46; Notre Dame: Logan Emnett 15-162, Caleb Nichols 11-88.
PASSING — Symmes Valley: Luke Leith 3-4-1 43, Grayson Walsh 0-2-0; Notre Dame: Caleb Nichols 2-4-0 29.
RECEIVING — Symmes Valley: Levi Ross 1-7, Josh Ferguson 1-17, Drew Scherer 1-19; Notre Dame: Matt Boldman 1-17, Dylan Seison 1-12.