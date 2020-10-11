WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Symmes Valley gained 326 yards, all on the ground, Saturday night to defeat Southeastern 36-14 in a Division VI, Region 23 high school football first-round playoff game.
Ethan Patterson carried 11 times for 101 yards and one touchdown for the Vikings (5-2), who play at Nelsonville-York (4-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the second round.
Josh Ferguson gained 95 yards and scored a TD on 12 attempts.
Grayson Walsh rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Southeastern ran for 152 yards and threw for 118, but 84 came against Symmes Valley’s reserves.
The Vikings scored first, capitalizing on an interception by Luke Leith to set up a 44-yard drive that ended with Walsh scoring on a 4-yard run, then added the two-point conversion.
Southeastern countered with Mikey Nusser’s 6-yard TD run to make it 8-6, but Symmes Valley answered with a 25-yard TD sprint by Patterson to make it 14-6. The Vikings scored against just prior to halftime when Eli Patterson returned a fumble 18 yards for a touchdown to give Symmes Valley a 22-6 lead.
The Vikings crushed the Panthers’ comeback hopes when they opened the second half with a five-play, 68-yard drive capped by Ferguson’s 9-yard TD run, making it 30-6.
Levi Niece added a 27-yard touchdown run to make it 36-6 before Nusser set the score with a 50-yard scoring scamper and conversion run.
SOUTHEASTERN 0 6 0 8 — 14
SYMMES VALLEY 8 14 8 6 — 36
SV — Walsh 4 run (Walsh run)
SE — Nusser 6 run (run failed)
SV — Patterson 25 run (Walsh run)
SV — Patterson 18 fumble return (run failed)
SV — Ferguson 9 run (Walsh run)
SV — Niece 27 run (kick failed)
SE — Nusser 50 run (Nusser run)
SE SV
First downs 12 19
Rushes-yards 31-152 41-326
Passing yards 118 0
Total yards 270 326
Cmp-Att-Int 10-16-1 0-3-0
Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-0
Penalties-yards 7-55 11-102
Punts-average 2-12.0 2-37.5
Individuals
RUSHING — Southeastern: Mikey Nusser 17-140; Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 12-95, Luke Leith 4-18, Derek Crum 2-9, Grayson Walsh 10-68, Levi Niece 2-35, Ethan Patterson 11-101.
PASSING — Southeastern: Clay Morgan 10-16-1 118; Symmes Valley: Luke Leith 0-3-0.
RECEIVING — Southeastern: Mikey Nusser 5-94; Symmes Valley: None.