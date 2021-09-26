WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Symmes Valley High School's football team lived up to its head coach's first name -- Rusty.
The Vikings overcame a two-week layoff because of COVID-19 to defeat Huntington-Ross 32-26 Saturday afternoon at Vikings Stadium. Symmes Valley (4-0) had one day to prepare for the Huntsmen (1-5).
"We knew conditioning would be an issue," Webb said. "When you haven't played a game in two weeks and have had one day of practice, we have to watch how hard we go in practice because we can't burn their legs up."
Instead, the Vikings burned Huntington's defense. Levi Best ran for 203 yards and tow touchdowns on 11 carries and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD as Symmes Valley racked up 376 yards, 311 rushing.
"Levi Best ran the ball well," Webb said. "Our backs blocked well. Obviously, the kickoff return and the long touchdown run, he's a home run hitter."
Best's kick return for a touchdown all but clinched the victory. The Huntsmen had rallied from a 24-6 deficit within 24-20 after a Dalton Haubiel 13-yard scoring run and a two-point conversion pass with 7:56 left in the game. Best's third touchdown of the day, though, made it 32-20 and at least paused Huntington's momentum.
Nick Marion threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Seth McClosky with 3:21 remaining, but Huntington never had the ball again.
"Our special teams bailed us out," Webb said.
Symmes Valley started quickly and Grayson Walsh scored from the 4 before throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Patterson for a 12-0 lead. Haubiel scored on a 61-yard run to make it 12-6, but Best's 28-yard TD run on the final play of the first quarter made it 18-6.
Best scored on an 80-yard burst up the middle at 7:10 of the third quarter and the Vikings appears to own a comfortable 24-6 lead. McCloskey scored from the 5 and Haubiel from the 13, however, to pull the Huntsmen within 24-20.
"We let some things get away in the first half," Webb said. "There was a touchdown or two we probably should have gotten."
Webb said he wasn't down on his defense.
"It's really hard to prepare for their offense in one day," Webb said. "That's a very good team. They're better than their record. They play in a strong conference. Overall, I thought our defense held up well considering the circumstances."
Webb said the victory under less-than-ideal conditions should boost his players' confidence and be beneficial as Symmes Valley vies for at least a first-round playoff game.
"I'm very proud of our kids," Webb said. "We needed to face some adversity. This will help us grow as a team and we can learn from it and move forward into conference play."
The Vikings return to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Eastern-Pike (1-4) in a Southern Ohio Conference game.