HUNTINGTON — Symmes Valley dominated the Southern Ohio Conference Division II high school football awards.
The Vikings’ Rusty Webb was named the coach of the year after guiding Symmes Valley to the league title, a playoff berth and a 9-2 record.
Symmes Valley’s Josh Ferguson was picked as Division I offensive player of the year and teammate Caleb Mullins the top defender. The Vikings’ Gavin Yates was tabbed lineman of the year.
In SOC Division II, Wheelersburg’s Rob Woodward won the coach of the year honor after leading the Pirates to the league championship, to the second round of the playoffs and an 8-4 record.
Wheelersburg’s Makya Matthews was picked as defensive player of the year. Waverly’s Payton Shoemaker was offensive player of the year. Minford’s Levi Warren was honored as the top lineman.
The Division I first team included: Ferguson, Mullens, Yates, Jack Leith, Tanner McComas, Ethan Patterson, Luke Leith and Kayson Adkins of Symmes Valley;
Caleb Crabtree, Brayden Campbell, Nathan Rivers, Timmy Emmons and Evan Lintz of Northwest; Logan Clemmons, Dillon Mattox, Tyler Hanshaw and Kyle Beasley of Beaver Eastern; Trevor Darnell, Seth Imes and Ethan Huffman of Green;
Braiden Haney and Chase Coyle of Sciotoville East, and Logan Emnett of Portsmouth Notre Dame.
The second-team featured: Christian Gilbert, Eli Patterson and Nick Strow of Symmes Valley; Kaden Zumbro, Andrew Hyland and Billy Crabtree of Northwest; Devon Conley and Jake Tribby of Beaver Eastern; Caleb Derifield and Mason Hensley of Green; Austin Smith of Sciotoville East, and Jake McGuire and Austin Vaughters of Portsmouth Notre Dame.
The SOC Division II first team features: Matthews, Evan Horsley, Gavin Welch, Blake Richardson, Brady Warner, Hunter Ruby, Gage Adkins and Kaleb Johnson of Wheelersburg;
Shoemaker, Hayd’n Shanks, Will Futney, Spencer Pollard and Ezekiel Brown of Waverly; Keaton Potter, Triston Diltz, Flint Barger and Austin Campbell of Oak Hill; Ty Wiget, Levi Warren and Elijah Foglesong-Lewis of Minford Connor Fell and Mason Zaler of Lucasville Valley; and William Journey of Portsmouth West.
The second-team included: Luke Miller, Ethan Goode and Adam Vastine of Wheelersburg; Grayson Diener, Zach Brown and Andrew Welch of Waverly; Conor Dickens and Noah Donley of Oak Hill; Matthew Risner and Drew Skaggs of Minford; Levi Williams of Lucasville Valley; and Joe Igaz and Luke Bradford of Portsmouth West.