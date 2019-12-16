PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Symmes Valley used a 16-0 run to erase and early deficit and win at Portsmouth Clay Monday night in girls high school basketball.
The Panthers (1-7 overall, 1-4 Southern Ohio Conference) led 12-5 at the 7:22 mark of the second quarter before Symmes Valley (3-4, 2-3) scored the next 16.
Haylee Littlejohn led the Vikings with eight points. Jaelyn Warnock paced Portsmouth Clay with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
SYMMES VALLEY 5 14 5 16 — 40: Malone 5, Hunt 4, Sells 4, Hayes 6, Thompson 6, Littlejohn 8, Ross 1.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 6 6 5 14 — 31: Warnock 17, Munion 8, Gatti 3, White 2, Bazler 1.
SOUTH POINT 50, ROCK HILL 26: Emilee Whitt scored 19 points, 12 in the first quarter, and made seven steals to lead the Pointers (3-4 overall, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference) to a triumph over the Redwomen.
Rileigh Morris led Rock Hill with eight points.
ROCK HILL 6 8 7 5 — 26: Morris 8, Scott 4, Simpson 3, T. Pancake 3, Adams 2, C. Pancake 2, Hanshaw 2, Porter 2.
SOUTH POINT 17 15 13 5 — 50: Whitt 19, Carey 7, Markel 6, Crawley 5, Roach 5, Mitchell 4, Jones 2, Staley 2.
COAL GROVE 52, IRONTON 51: Addi Dillow scored 24 points and the home-standing Hornets outscored the Fighting Tigers 15-11 in the fourth quarter in a key OVC game.
Abbey Hicks scored 11 for Coal Grove (6-1 overall, 5-0 OVC), which took sole possession of the league lead.
Samantha Lafon paced Ironton (5-1, 4-1) with 23 points.
IRONTON 8 11 11 11 — 52: Schreck 2, Lafon 23, Hannan 6, El. Williams 6, Ev. Williams 6, L. Arden 8.
COAL GROVE 13 7 12 15 — 52: Holmes 5, Dillow 24, Murphy 4, Hicks 11, Harmon 8.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 61, ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 31: Samantha Wells scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Soldiers (4-1) defeat the Eagles (4-3).
Paisley Matthews scored 16 points and Emily Hutchinson 13 for Grace Christian. Gracie Fram scored 18 points, including her 1,000th of her career, for Elk Valley Christian. Carlee Burdette chipped in 10 points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 13 13 22 13 — 61: Wells 19, Hutchinson 13, Matthews 16, Bruton 4, Bailey 3, Wagoner 2, Pyle 2, Adkins 2.
ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 7 8 5 11 — 31: Frame 18, Newhouse 3, Burdette 10.
SPRING VALLEY 51, RUSSELL 46: The Timberwolves (2-1) forced 19 turnovers in a home victory over the Red Devils (4-3).
Sydney Meredith scored 14 points and Caroline Asbury 11 for Spring Valley. Ella Edwards scored seven points and snared nine rebounds.
Aubrey Hill paced Russell with 16 points. Shaylean Hill scored 12 as Russell hit just 18 of 64 shots.
RUSSELL 12 15 8 11 — 46: Steele 12, Quinn 2, Ross 7, Ruggles 4, Blevins 2, Hill 16, Jachimczuk 3.
SPRING VALLEY 17 11 10 13 — 51: Asbury 11, Edwards 7, Meredith 14, Bailey 6, Riggs 5, Saunders 6, Christopher 2.
Boys
GREENUP COUNTY 81, SOUTH POINT 66: Brady Nelson scored 20 points, pulled down nine rebounds and handed out five assists to help the Musketeers (4-1) beat the Pointers in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Rod Dryden scored 20 points and snatched eight rebounds for Greenup County. Austin Webb led South Point (1-2) with 23 points.