WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Symmes Valley celebrated Senior Night with a victory and put itself in position to win a conference championship.
The Vikings (8-1 overall, 4-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division I) defeated Portsmouth Notre Dame 33-0 Friday to set up a regular-season-ending showdown at Northwest (6-3, 4-0) in McDermott, Ohio, for the league title.
Josh Ferguson rushed 14 times for 185 yards as Symmes Valley accumulated 440 yards on the ground. Jack Leith gained 119 yards on 12 attempts.
The Titans (0-8, 0-4) finished with just 65 yards.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 0 0 0 0 — 0
SYMMES VALLEY 0 14 19 0 — 33
SV — Patterson 9 run (Yates kick)
SV — Ferguson 16 run (Yates kick)
SV — Patterson 20 run (kick failed)
SV — Crum 28 run (Yates kick)
SV — Jack Leith 26 run (kick failed)
ASHLAND 38, GREENUP COUNTY 7: Keonte Pittman ran 13 times for 139 yards and one touchdown as the Tomcats (8-1) beat the Musketeers (3-6) for the 20th consecutive time.
Blake Hester ran for 107 yards and three TDs on 12 carries.
Eli Sammons was 15 for 28 passing for 102 yards for Greenup County.
WHEELERSBURG 42, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: The Pirates clinched at least a share of the SOC Division II title for the sixth consecutive season in a rout of the home-standing Indians.
Makya Matthews ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries and caught two passes for 36 yards and a TD as Wheelersburg improved to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Evan Horsley completed 7 of 12 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Wheelersburg also clinched a playoff berth for the eighth season in a row.
WINFIELD 54, NITRO 13: Nick Vance ran 15 times for 237 yards and four touchdowns and completed 4 of 6 passes for 100 yards and a TD as the Generals (6-2) clobbered the visiting Wildcats (3-5).
John Covert ran 15 times for 110 yards and one touchdown for Winfield.
Trevor Lowe was 16 for 25 for 124 yards and ran 10 times for 49 yards for Nitro.
ATHENS 69, RIVER VALLEY 26: The Bulldogs clinched at least a share of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship with a rout of the Raiders (1-8 overall, 1-5 TVC Ohio) in Bidwell, Ohio.
Athens (5-4, 5-0) gained 611 yards, 407 via the pass. Joey Moore completed 16 of 23 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Nate Trainer caught seven passes for 144 yards. Peyton Gail ran for 114 yards on seven carries.
ROWAN COUNTY 21, BOYD COUNTY 7: Devin Davidson returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game as the Vikings (5-4) beat the Lions (1-8) in likely the final game at Tom Scott Field in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Cole Wallace ran for 125 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for Rowan County.
Logan Lunsford completed 10 of 19 passes for 105 yards for Boyd County.
WELLSTON 42, MEIGS 34: The Rockets (7-2, 4-1 TVC Ohio) overcame a 14-6 halftime deficit to beat the visiting Marauders (1-8, 0-5).
Jonathan Garvin ran 25 times for 162 yards.
Coulter Cleland was 18 for 39 passing for 372 yards and three touchdowns. Wyatt Hoover caught nine passes for 201 yards.
POCA 47, SCOTT 0: Ethan Payne returned the opening kickoff for one of his five touchdowns as the Dots (8-0) squashed the Skyhawks (1-7).
Payne also ran for touchdowns of 21, 29, 56 and 81 yards in finishing with 192 yards on five carries.
MIDLAND TRAIL 7, BUFFALO 6: Robert Rufner plunged in from 2 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter and Talon Shockey kicked the extra point as the Patriots (6-2) edged the Bison (4-4) in Buffalo, West Virginia.
Jackson England threw a 39-yard pass to Dalton Jones on the first play of the second quarter to give Buffalo a 6-0 lead.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 48, FLOYD CENTRAL 18: Brandon Fitch carried six times for 147 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs (4-5) routed the Jaguars (3-6) in Louisa, Kentucky.
Baden Gillispie threw two touchdown passes for Lawrence County.