AID, Ohio — The cattle, horses, sheep and chickens on the hill beyond the Symmes Valley High School softball complex didn’t care about the showcase beneath them.
The critters missed out on some excellent performances.
The host Vikings (5-3) turned in one of the stronger efforts on a windy, 38-degree day, defeating Dublin Coffman 17-0 Saturday in the Valley of Thunder event.
Symmes Valley scored three runs in each of the first two innings, then 10 in the third before adding one in the fourth.
Jaden McComas pitched a two-hit shutout, struck out seven and walked one in five innings to earn the win. She said her screwball was effective.
“That’s what I threw almost the whole game,” McComas said.
“We came out and hit the ball and played defense,” Vikings coach Odie Estep said. “I’m proud of the kids.”
Desiree Simpson led the offense. The junior shortstop went 3 for 3 with a home run, a triple, single, walk and six runs batted in. She scored three times.
“I haven’t really been hitting well,” Simpson said. “Games we had earlier this week, I wasn’t hitting. I had to fix a few things with my swing.”
Savannah Mart was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs. Brenna Tibbs went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Jordie Ellison was 3 for 3 with two RBI. Lindsey Freeman went 3 for 3.
In the fourth inning, Symmes Valley’s first nine batters reached base as it sent 13 to the plate.
The Shamrocks fell to 2-5.
DUBLIN COFFMAN 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1
SYMMES VALLEY 3 3 10 1 x — 17 18 0
Palmer, Williams (1), Cady (3) and Newland; McComas and Carpenter.
Hitting: (SV) Simpson 3-3 3B HR 6 RBI, Mart 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Tibbs 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Ellison 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Freeman 3-3.
IRONTON 12, HILLIARD DAVIDSON 2: Khamil Martin set the tone with a leadoff double, stolen base and run scored in the Fighting Tigers’ 12-2 triumph over the Wildcats.
Martin finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two stolen bases. Katelyn Moore was 3 for 3 with four RBIs.
Moore would have had six RBIs had her bases-loaded single been allowed to score all runners. Only the first needed to cross the plate, however, to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Ironton used a five-run second inning to take a 6-0 lead. Moore’s three-run home run was the key hit in the scoring surge.
Braylin Wallace struck out 11, walked two and hit one batter in earning the win. Molly Dennis suffered the loss.
HILLIARD DAVIDSON 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 6 2
IRONTON 1 5 1 0 0 x — 12 9 1
Dennis, Davis and Mullins; Wallace and Brammer.
Hitting: (HD) Manos 2B, Hunter 2-3; (I) Martin 3-4 3 RBI, Moore 3-3 HR 4 RBI, Brammer 2B.
WHEELERSBURG 6, HEATH 2: The defending Division III state champion Pirates (7-0) scored three runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth to beat the Division II semifinalist Bulldogs (5-3) as some of Ohio’s better players squared off.
Heath intentionally walked University of Virginia signee Macee Eaton three times, but Wheelersburg still found enough offense. Caiti Boggs drove in two runs and Hailey Myers one in the third as the Pirates overcame a 1-0 deficit.
The Bulldogs pulled within 3-2, but Ava Estep bunted to plate Kaylynn Carter and later stole home. Kam Boggs knocked in Kiera Kennard with the other run.
Andi Jo Howard, a junior all-stater, earned the victory. Northwestern University signee Renae Cunningham took the loss.
“I’m really happy with our production,” Wheelersburg coach Teresa Ruby said. “It’s early yet, so we hope to keep getting better. We’re doing things we hope to build on.”
Boggs was 3 for 3 and Estep went 2 for 4. Shelby Moore was 3 for 3 and Cunningham homered over the scoreboard in center field.
HEATH 001 100 0 — 2 8 1
WHEELERSBURG 003 300 x — 6 7 1
Cunningham, Chapman (4) and Cottrell; Howard, Moore (4) and Myers.
Hitting: (H) Moore 3-3, Cunningham HR; (W) Boggs 3-3 3 RBI, Estep 2-4 2B.
CENTERBURG 8, ROCK HILL 1: The Trojans, ranked third in Ohio Division III, scored five runs in the third inning to overcome a 1-0 deficit and defeat Rock Hill.
The Redwomen took the lead in the first inning when Charlie Long walked, moved to second on an error and scored on a single to center by Karlee Gillespie, who finished 2 for 4.
Centerburg (5-2) batted around in the fifth, with Lexi Moore’s two-run single being the big hit. The Trojans stole five bases in the inning and eight in the game.
In the sixth inning, Kayla Ferrell hit a two-run homer and Brooklyn Pankuch knocked in a run to set the score. Shelby Morris was the winning pitcher, fanning 15 and walking three in hurling a two-hitter. She also went 2 for 3 and stole two bases. Pankuch went 3 for 4. Ferrell and Lexi Moore each were 2 for 4, with Moore driving in two.
CENTERBURG 0 0 5 0 0 3 0 — 8 11 2
ROCK HILL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 3
Morris and Ferrell; Gillespie and Kidd.
Hitting: (C) Morris 2-3 2 SB, Herren 2 SB, Ferrell 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Webb 3 SB, Pankuch 3-4, Moore 2-4 2 RBI; (RH) Gillespie 2-4.