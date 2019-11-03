McDERMOTT, Ohio — Symmes Valley (9-1) clinched the Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship and a Division VII playoff berth with a 22-16 victory over Northwest (6-4) in high school football Friday night.
Symmes Valley scored first when Eli Patterson scooped up an errant punt snap by Northwest and returned it for a touchdown with 8:03 left in the first quarter. The Vikings made it 14-0 just 2:34 later when Jack Leith threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Luke Leith.
The Mohawks pulled within 14-7 on Brayden Campbell’s 17-yard TD run with 10:54 left in the second period. Dakota Seacrest’s 30-yard field goal pulled Northwest within 14-10 before Nathan Rivers scored on a 13-yard TD run to give the Mohawks a 16-14.
Symmes Valley came back as Jack Leith threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Luke Leith, followed by a 2-point conversion to put the Vikings ahead 22-16 with 6:14 left in the fourth quarter.
On Sunday, the Vikings will find out their first-round opponent, likely to be Sarahsville Shenendoah (8-2).
MEIGS 30, ALEXANDER 7: Alex Lundy ran 23 times for 135 yards and four touchdowns as the Marauders upset the Spartans in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Coulter Cleland passed for 123 yards for Meigs (2-8). Alexander fell to 4-6.
POINT PLEASANT 27, RIPLEY 10: Logan Southall rushed for 120 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries to help the Big Blacks (3-4) defeat the Vikings (3-6) at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Evan Raoch scored on a 7-yard run and Ell Wood kicked the extra point to give Point Pleasant a 7-0 lead it never relinquished.
Ripley pulled with 7-3 on a 25-yard field goal by Brody Boyce, but Southall and Roach each scored to make it 20-3 by halftime.
RIPLEY 3 0 0 7 — 10
POINT PLEASANT 20 0 7 0 — 27
PP — Evan Roach 7 run (Elli Wood kick)
R — Brody Boyce FG 25
PP — Logan Southall 1 run (kick failed)
PP — Roach 1 run (Wood kick)
PP — Hunter Bush 1 run (Wood kick)
R — Jacob Fouty 11 run (Boyce kick)
WINFIELD 49, SCOTT 0: John Covert and Nick Vance each scored three touchdowns as the Generals (7-2) clobbered the Skyhawks (1-8) in Madison, West Virginia.
Covert scored on runs of 8, 21 and 2 yards. Vance scored on runs of 2, 4 and 6 yards.
EAST CARTER 46, BOYD COUNTY 7: The Raiders (7-3) clinched their best season since 2005 by beating the Lions (1-9) in Grayson, Kentucky.
TRIMBLE 79, WAHAMA 0: The Tomcats (10-0) rolled to a 71-0 halftime lead and routed the White Falcons (3-6)in Mason, West Virginia.
Trimble averaged 19 yards per play in accumulating 500 yards and limiting Wahama to 20.
The Tomcats have outscored foes 449-6 this season and won their 15th consecutive regular-season game in clinching the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title. Connor Wright carried nine times for 145 yards and four touchdowns. Cameron Kittle ran for 45 yards and two touchdowns on three attempts.
RIVER VALLEY 29, SOUTH GALLIA 12: The Raiders (2-8) celebrated Senior Night in Bidwell, Ohio, with a triumph over the Rebels (1-9).
Cole Young carried 22 times for 156 yards for River Valley. Kyle Northup ran 31 times for 110 yards for South Gallia.
RUSSELL 22, WEST CARTER 14: Nathan Conley ran 27 times for 186 yards to lead the Red Devils (8-2) by the Comets (7-3) in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Malakai Anderson caught two touchdown passes and made a key interception for Russell.
Ethan Jordan made 24 tackles for West Carter.
GREENUP COUNTY 35, MASON COUNTY 34: The Musketeers stopped the Royals on a 2-point conversion attempt in the second overtime to prevail in Maysville, Kentucky.
Eli Sammons threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Austin Evans to give Greenup County a 35-28 lead. Jayden Riggs caught a 9-yard TD pass from Carson Brammer to make it 35-34.
Sammons, committed to Marshall University, threw five touchdown passes, four to Bryce Burgess, who also rushed for 188 yards on 38 tries.
RACELAND 50, LAWRENCE COUNTY 21: Jake Heighton threw four touchdowns passes, three to Gunnur Lewis and one to Landyn Newman, to lead the Rams to a victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Raceland won, even though Lawrence County rushed 48 times for 314 yards.
POCA 63, HERBERT HOOVER 14: The Dots (9-0) fell behind for the first time all season, but didn’t stay their long in a rout of the Huskies (3-6) in Clendenin, West Virginia.
Ethan Payne ran for 192 yards and seven touchdowns on 15 carries. He also caught four passes for 105 yards and one TD.
BUFFALO 24, VAN 21: The Bison (5-4) kept their playoff holes alive with a victory over the home-standing Bulldogs.
Dalton Jones scored three touchdowns, two on pass receptions and one on a kickoff return.