WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Symmes Valley wore replica uniforms to honor the Waterloo Wonders Saturday and played much like the legendary team in a 78-35 victory over Sciotoville East in high school basketball.
Luke Leith led Symmes Valley (7-8 overall, 6-6 Southern Ohio Conference) with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Drew Scherer scored 12 points. Keagan Jackson and Landehn Pernell led Sciotoville East (0-12, 0-10) with eight points each.
Symmes Valley is the result of the 1961 consolidation of Waterloo, Windsor and Mason-Aid high schools.
Waterloo went 97-3 and won state championships in 1934 and 1935.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 6 9 9 11 — 35: Coray 6, Baldwin 6, Allard 2, Winsotn 2, Jackson 8, Pernell 8, Baker 0, Duncan 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 24 18 21 15 — 78: Brammer 6, Leith 19, Patterson 4, Ferguson 8, Webb 6, Ross 2, Strow 8, Patterson 4, Walsh 8, McComas 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 54, WESTERN-PIKE 45: J.C. Damron scored 18 points and Jackson Rowe 10 as the Flyers (9-4 overall, 6-3 SOC) beat the Indians (5-9, 4-5) at the Family Life Center.
The game was Ironton St. Joe’s third in three days and an afternoon contest following a night game.
Colton Montgomery paced Western-Pike with 16 points. Noah Whitt chipped in 11 points.
WESTERN-PIKE 8 11 13 13 — 45: Brewster 3, Miller 6, Risner 0, Montgomery 16, Kerns 2, Whitt 11, Beekman 4, Myers 3.
IRONTON ST. JOE 18 10 11 15 — 54: Rowe 10, Sheridan 8, Damron 18, Johnson 9, M. Mahlmesiter 2, J. Mahlmeister 5, Weber 2, Brown 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 64, COAL GROVE 51: Isaac Clary, a 6-foot-8, 300-pound sophomore center, scored 25 points to lift the Blue Devils (7-8 overall, 5-7 Ohio Valley Conference) over the Hornets in Centenary, Ohio.
Brody Fellure scored 12 points and Cooper Davis 11 for Gallia Academy. Jarren Hicks paced Coal Grove, without injured leading scorer Tait Matney, with 20 points. Braxton Horn scored 12 and Malachi Wheeler 10.
COAL GROVE 10 13 7 21 — 51: Wheeler 10, Davis 0, Hicks 20, Hankins 4, Staten 1, Dillon 0, Horn 12, Simpson 0, Kingery 4.
GALLIA ACADEMY 11 18 18 17 — 64: Davis 11, Franklin 4, Fellure 12, Phillips 2, Johnson 0, Saunders 2, Call 8, Walter 0, Clary 25.
ASHLAND 76, RUSSELL 58: Cole Villers scored 26 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as the Tomcats (7-2) topped the Red Devils at Anderson Gym. Villers joined brothers Christian and Chase as a 1,000-point scorer.
Colin Porter backed Villers with 14 points. Ethan Sellars scored 13 and Sean Marcum 12. Charlie Jachimczuk scored 25 points for Russell. Brady Bell scored 12.
RUSSELL 11 8 14 25 — 58: Quinn 3, Jachimczuk 25, Bell 12, Doak 1, Downs 7, Blum 5, Patrick 5, Rose 0.
ASHLAND 16 24 25 11 — 76: Carter 4, Porter 14, Sellars 13, Villers 26, Marcum 12, Atkins 5, Ashby 0, Conway 0, Gillum 2, Adkins 0, Freize 0.
PORTSMOUTH 60, CHESAPEAKE 57: Donavan Call scored a season-high 26 points as the Trojans edged the Panthers at the Trojan Coliseum.
Miles Shipp scored 12 points and Drew Roe and Dariyonne Bryant 10 each for Portsmouth. Levi Blankenship led Chesapeake with 22 points. Caleb Schneider scored 13 and Ben Bragg 12.
CHESAPEAKE 8 18 12 19 — 57: Blankenship 22, Schneider 13, Cox 2, Maynard 6, Lemley 2, Bragg 12.
PORTSMOUTH 8 13 19 20 — 60: Johnson 0, Roe 10, Bryant 10, Call 26, Shipp 12, Duncan 8.
FRANKFORT 82, FAIRVIEW 43: The Panthers outscored the Eagles 22-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a triumph in Westwood, Kentucky.
Jackson Twombly led Frankfort (6-4) with 18 points. Caleb Hack scored 16 and Charles Ellis and Nathaniel O’Bryan 14 each. Jaxon Manning led Fairview (4-10) with 24 points.
FRANKFORT 18 20 22 22 — 82: Hammond 4, Blackwell 3, Hack 16, Austin 6, Ellis 14, Twombly 18, Gwandi 2, O’Bryan 14, VanAtter 3, Walker 2, Sweasy 0, Fisher 0, Hancock 0.
FAIRVIEW 13 12 15 3 — 43: Manning 24, Terry 2, Caldwell 3, Tucker 1, Muncy 2, Harper 4, Sparks 1, McDowell 6, Mitchell 0, Day 0, Adams 0, Mills 0.
RACELAND 55, GREENUP COUNTY 48: The Rams (6-6) used a 19-1 run to overcome a 38-22 deficit and beat the Musketeers (4-8) at the Greenhouse in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Andrew Floyd paced Raceland with 16 points. Kirk Pence scored 15. Trenton Hannah led Greenup County with 24 points.
RACELAND 9 11 21 14 — 55: Floyd 16, Pence 15, Newman 4, Gallion 2, Reed 3, Perkins 9, Gauze 6.
GREENUP COUNTY 13 20 6 9 — 48: B. Gibson 2, Wireman 8, Bays 5, Barker 7, Hannah 24, Howard 0, Hunt 2, Adkins 0, J. Gibson 0.
Girls
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 43, MAYSVILLE ST. PATRICK 21: Bell Sparks set a school record with 24 rebounds to help the Royals (9-6) defeat the Shamrocks.
Sparks scored 14 points and issued four assists. Baylee Trimble scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Baylee Stephens scored 10 points. Makenna Roush paced Maysville St. Patrick with seven points.
WHEELERSBURG 57, NORTHWEST 48: Kaylee Darnell scored 24 points as the Pirates held off the Mohawks (9-5) and extended their Southern Ohio Conference winning streak to 43 games.
Alaina Keeney scored 10 points for Wheelersburg (15-2). Valerie Copas led Northwest with 12 points. Haidyn Wamsley scored 11 and Ava Jenkins 10.
LOUISVILLE BUTLER 57, RUSSELL 45: Leslie Baxter scored 16 points and Dynastee White 15 as the sixth-ranked Bearettes (1-1) beat the visiting Red Devils in the Statewide Mortgage Valentine Shootout.
Shaelyn Steele led Russell (5-3), without starter Kaeli Ross, with 17 points.
RUSSELL 11 15 11 8 — 45: Steele 17, Ross 2, Hill 8, Adkins 6, Sanders 3, Atkins 1, Jachimczuk 5.
LOUISVILLE BUTLER 16 9 17 15 — 57: Baxter 16, East 18, White 15, Dozier 3, Shelburne 2, Satori 0, Haskins 0, Thomas 0, Hardaway 0.