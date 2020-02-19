OLIVE HILL, Ky. — Cole Villers hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give undefeated Ashland a 57-54 triumph over West Carter Tuesday night in girls high school basketball.

The Tomcats (27-0), the top-ranked team in the state, trailed most of the game, including 33-28 at halftime. The Comets (14-11) scored the first seven points of the third quarter to expanded their lead to 12 points.

Villers scored eight consecutive points as Ashland pulled within six, but Jackson Bond made a 3-pointer for West Carter to make it 45-36 with 56 seconds left in the third period. The Comets still led by nine — 50-41 — with 4:15 left in the game before the Tomcats rallied.

Ashland went on an 8-0 capped by a 3-pointer by Justin Bradley to pull within 51-49 with 2:17 left. West Carter responded with a 3-point play, but Ethan Hudson connected from beyond the arc to pull the Tomcats within 54-52 with 57 seconds remaining.

Hudson tied with with a pair of free throws with 24 seconds to play and West Carter called timeout. The Comets set up a play, but missed a shot and Ashland rebounded with 2.1 seconds left. The Tomcats inbounded to Villers, who made a shot from 60 feet to win the game.

Ashland returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home vs. Rose Hill Christian. West Carter plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott County.

WAVERLY 59, GALLIA ACADEMY 49: Trey Robertson scored 16 points to lead the Tigers over the Blue Devils in a Division II sectional semifinal game at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio.

Will Futhey and Zeke Brown each scored 13 points for Waverly, which plays Unioto at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional crown.

GREENUP COUNTY 83, FAIRVIEW 56: Brady Nelson scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists to help the Musketeers beat the Eagles in Lloyd, Kentucky.

Zander Carter scored 16 points for Greenup County (19-9). Brady Burchett scored 13 points and Rodrell Dryden and Zane Carter scored 12 each.

Terrick Smith led Fairview (7-17) with 27 points. Jaxon Manning scored 14.

MAN 57, LINCOLN COUNTY 54: Jackson Tackett scored 18 points and Ryan Cozart 14 to help the Hillbillies (16-4) edge the Panthers (12-8).

John Blankenship scored 25 points for Lincoln County.

MAN 10 16 14 17 — 57: Ryan Cozart 14, Jackson Tackett 18, Adams 7, Ball 4, Blevins 3, Harless 9, Toler 2.

LINCOLN COUNTY 11 8 17 18 — 54: John Blankenship 25, Carpenter 6, Phillips 4, Watts 4, Hunting 8, Koontz 3, Whitten 4.

GREEN 66, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 28: Gage Sampson scored 18 points and his brother Levi Sampson added 16 to lead the ninth-seeded Bobcats past the 24th-seeded Tartans in a Division IV sectional semifinal at Northwest High School in McDermott, Ohio.

Green takes on No. 8 seed Crooksville at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crooksville High School in the sectional final.

POSTPONEMENT: Belfry’s girls basketball game at Johnson Central scheduled for Wednesday has been changed to Thursday.

The Eagles and Pirates will play at 6 p.m., followed by the Johnson Central boys vs. Shelby Valley at 8 p.m.

Monday games

Boys

RIVER VALLEY 48, CIRCLEVILLE 37: The 16th-seeded Raiders (6-17) pulled away late to beat the 17th-seeded Tigers (2-21) in a Division II sectional tournament semifinal at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio.

Jordan Lambert scored 28 points to lead River Valley, which plays top seed Fairfield Union at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Logan High School.

Evan Justice paced Circleville with 15 points.

PORTSMOUTH 54, WESTERN-PIKE 49: The 14th-seeded Trojans (10-12) used an early 29-8 run to defeat 19th-seeded the Indians (10-13) in a Division III sectional tournament game at the Waverly Downtown Arena.

Mile Shipp led Portsmouth, which plays No. 3 seed Eastern-Brown in the sectional finals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Waverly, with 20 points. Sheldon Richardson paced Western-Pike with 15 points.

Girls

WAHAMA 62, RAVENSWOOD 32: Emma Gibbs scored 18 points, grabbed 25 rebounds and blocked five shots as the White Falcons (11-10) beat the host Red Devils (6-16).

Hannah Rose scored 17 points and Amber Wolfe 11 for Wahama. Anna Hunt scored 16 points to lead Ravenswood.

EAST CARTER 59, FAIRVIEW 24: The Raiders (16-10) outscored the Eagles 14-2 in the second quarter on their way to a triumph in Westwood, Kentucky.

Alyssa Stickler led East Carter with 17 points. Halle Swanagan chipped in 11 points. Gracie Crisp paced Fairview (20-6) with nine points.

RACELAND 56, BATH COUNTY 44: Kierston Smith scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Rams (9-15) beat the visiting Wildcats (9-19).

Chloe Collins scored 13 points and snagged 10 rebounds for Raceland. Ashtyn Barrett led Bath County with 14 points.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.