OLIVE HILL, Ky. — Cole Villers hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give undefeated Ashland a 57-54 triumph over West Carter Tuesday night in girls high school basketball.
The Tomcats (27-0), the top-ranked team in the state, trailed most of the game, including 33-28 at halftime. The Comets (14-11) scored the first seven points of the third quarter to expanded their lead to 12 points.
Villers scored eight consecutive points as Ashland pulled within six, but Jackson Bond made a 3-pointer for West Carter to make it 45-36 with 56 seconds left in the third period. The Comets still led by nine — 50-41 — with 4:15 left in the game before the Tomcats rallied.
Ashland went on an 8-0 capped by a 3-pointer by Justin Bradley to pull within 51-49 with 2:17 left. West Carter responded with a 3-point play, but Ethan Hudson connected from beyond the arc to pull the Tomcats within 54-52 with 57 seconds remaining.
Hudson tied with with a pair of free throws with 24 seconds to play and West Carter called timeout. The Comets set up a play, but missed a shot and Ashland rebounded with 2.1 seconds left. The Tomcats inbounded to Villers, who made a shot from 60 feet to win the game.
Ashland returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home vs. Rose Hill Christian. West Carter plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott County.
WAVERLY 59, GALLIA ACADEMY 49: Trey Robertson scored 16 points to lead the Tigers over the Blue Devils in a Division II sectional semifinal game at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio.
Will Futhey and Zeke Brown each scored 13 points for Waverly, which plays Unioto at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional crown.
GREENUP COUNTY 83, FAIRVIEW 56: Brady Nelson scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists to help the Musketeers beat the Eagles in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Zander Carter scored 16 points for Greenup County (19-9). Brady Burchett scored 13 points and Rodrell Dryden and Zane Carter scored 12 each.
Terrick Smith led Fairview (7-17) with 27 points. Jaxon Manning scored 14.
MAN 57, LINCOLN COUNTY 54: Jackson Tackett scored 18 points and Ryan Cozart 14 to help the Hillbillies (16-4) edge the Panthers (12-8).
John Blankenship scored 25 points for Lincoln County.
MAN 10 16 14 17 — 57: Ryan Cozart 14, Jackson Tackett 18, Adams 7, Ball 4, Blevins 3, Harless 9, Toler 2.
LINCOLN COUNTY 11 8 17 18 — 54: John Blankenship 25, Carpenter 6, Phillips 4, Watts 4, Hunting 8, Koontz 3, Whitten 4.
GREEN 66, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 28: Gage Sampson scored 18 points and his brother Levi Sampson added 16 to lead the ninth-seeded Bobcats past the 24th-seeded Tartans in a Division IV sectional semifinal at Northwest High School in McDermott, Ohio.
Green takes on No. 8 seed Crooksville at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crooksville High School in the sectional final.
POSTPONEMENT: Belfry’s girls basketball game at Johnson Central scheduled for Wednesday has been changed to Thursday.
The Eagles and Pirates will play at 6 p.m., followed by the Johnson Central boys vs. Shelby Valley at 8 p.m.
Monday games
Boys
RIVER VALLEY 48, CIRCLEVILLE 37: The 16th-seeded Raiders (6-17) pulled away late to beat the 17th-seeded Tigers (2-21) in a Division II sectional tournament semifinal at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio.
Jordan Lambert scored 28 points to lead River Valley, which plays top seed Fairfield Union at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Logan High School.
Evan Justice paced Circleville with 15 points.
PORTSMOUTH 54, WESTERN-PIKE 49: The 14th-seeded Trojans (10-12) used an early 29-8 run to defeat 19th-seeded the Indians (10-13) in a Division III sectional tournament game at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
Mile Shipp led Portsmouth, which plays No. 3 seed Eastern-Brown in the sectional finals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Waverly, with 20 points. Sheldon Richardson paced Western-Pike with 15 points.
Girls
WAHAMA 62, RAVENSWOOD 32: Emma Gibbs scored 18 points, grabbed 25 rebounds and blocked five shots as the White Falcons (11-10) beat the host Red Devils (6-16).
Hannah Rose scored 17 points and Amber Wolfe 11 for Wahama. Anna Hunt scored 16 points to lead Ravenswood.
EAST CARTER 59, FAIRVIEW 24: The Raiders (16-10) outscored the Eagles 14-2 in the second quarter on their way to a triumph in Westwood, Kentucky.
Alyssa Stickler led East Carter with 17 points. Halle Swanagan chipped in 11 points. Gracie Crisp paced Fairview (20-6) with nine points.
RACELAND 56, BATH COUNTY 44: Kierston Smith scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Rams (9-15) beat the visiting Wildcats (9-19).
Chloe Collins scored 13 points and snagged 10 rebounds for Raceland. Ashtyn Barrett led Bath County with 14 points.