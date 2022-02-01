HUNTINGTON — Three schools from Virginia and one from New Jersey decided a while back the WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament would be the place to be on Jan. 28-29.
Coaches had heard about the quality of the event through associates, earlier coaching stops in high school and college and even where they went to college.
Ryan Rooney, a West Virginia graduate and former coach at Bluefield High, now calls the shots for Roselle Park, a Group 1 school located in Roselle, New Jersey. That meant a 9-hour drive from home to the tournament site.
“I knew about the prestige of the tournament,” Rooney said. “It’s highly competitive. Why not come? The kids never get a chance like this. We’re in a gym with three or four mats. Here (12 mats down on the floor at Mountain Health Arena) it’s a new environment. It prepares our kids for the state tournament (Atlantic City). We’re tremendously fortunate.”
Roselle Park’s wrestlers thus came in as unknowns to the field. The Panthers showed their skills as they had two champions, one runner-up and won the Class A division with 163 points in the 44th annual tournament.
There were more than 1,300 competitors, making this the largest WSAZ Invitational ever and perhaps the largest in the country as well.
Alex Neal, coach at George Washington, had a wrestler draw a Roselle High entry in the first match. Roselle Park got the win.
“You think where’s he from, then it’s ‘oh crap, he’s in the finals,’” Rooney said. “The kids showed composure.”
Winners for the Hawks were Mayson Harris at 132 pounds and Angel Mejia at 138, and Matthew Griffin took second at 106. In the latest New Jersey rankings, Roselle Park is No. 7 in Group I.
“We’re doing pretty well,” Rooney said.
Christiansburg is one of the top programs in Virginia. The Blue Demons won 17 straight state titles from 2002 through 2018. That’s the longest state championship win streak in Virginia high school history.
Cliff Warden, former Independence High school coach who took over at Christiansburg for a short while and now is back at Independence, had a hand in the Blue Demons coming this year.
Cody Hughes is the Christiansburg coach.
“Big tournament, good atmosphere,” said Hughes, whose school served as host for the Big Blue Invitational a weekend earlier. “It’s good to get the kids out in front of a lot of people. Different competition. End of the year.”
Christiansburg finished fifth in Class AAA and had three champions for the most of any one school. They were Luke Roble at 145, Parker Ferrell at 220 and Alden Lacome at 285.
“Worthwhile,” Hughes said of making the trip.
Staunton River came in off a big win in Christianburg’s Big Blue Invitational. The Golden Eagles had been scheduled to go to an event in Virginia Beach, but it fell through. They’ve also been to the Beast of the East Tournament and Virginia Duals.
“Heard great things about it,” Scott Fike said of this event. “Been wanting to come for a while. One reason you do it is it’s a different environment and you don’t know who you’re going to wrestle.”
Fike brought 12 wrestlers. He had two winners and four others place. The Golden Eagles started the finals with two wins. Colin Martin won at 106 and Noah Nininger at 113.
Kyle Symons is the coach at Skyline. He earlier coached at Musselman so he knew what this event is about. On Jan. 26, Skyline defeated Spring Mills of West Virginia in a dual at Skyline (42-37).
“Got a lot of good teams,” Symons said. “You want to find good teams, good competition. This is what you need to get ready for the state tournament. A good format. It gives you everything you want.”
Skyline has an ambitious schedule. One event found the Hawks in a big tournament in Orlando, Florida.
Skyline had one finalist and Phoenix Alyea prevailed at 126 pounds.