The NCAA has greatly restricted recruiting, but not shut it down.
Several local players have committed to colleges during the last week, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former South Point boys basketball star Tayshaun Fox signed with Edison State Community College. Coal Grove offensive lineman Ben Compliment received an offer from Alderson Broaddus. Gallia Academy offensive lineman Riley Starnes earned offers from Columbia and Fordham, giving him 10 scholarship opportunities.
Hurricane track and cross country standout Wyatt Hanshaw committed to the University of Kentucky. Huntington Prep basketball player Tylan Hutchison committed to Davis & Elkins. Cabell Midland running back Jaydyn Johnson was offered by West Virginia State. Wheelersburg football player Hunter Ruby committed to Wittenberg.
The University of Rio Grande was quite active in the last week. Teays Valley Christian guard Brandon Brown committed to play basketball for the Red Storm, which also offered Chapmanville guard Andrew Shull, signed South Gallia girls basketball star Amaya Howell, offered Russell girls basketball standout Kaeli Ross and picked up a commitment from Tolsia basketball player Zane Sturgill.
Ashland basketball star Ethan Hudson committed to Transylvania.
Tomcats football standout Jahvion Garrett received an offer from Urbana. Poca boys basketball all-stater Isaac McKneely picked up an offer from West Virginia. He also owns offers from Marshall, Liberty, Davidson, Stetson, Robert Morris and Xavier. Musselman wide receiver Blake Hartman was offered a scholarship by Harvard.
Minford experienced a big week for its student-athletes. Boys basketball player Hunter Davis committed to Bethany (West Virginia) College. Softball player Hannah Tolle signed with Fairmont State. Track standout Bryson Ashley signed with Capital University.
Former Winfield girls soccer all-stater Sydney Cavender announced she will transfer from East Tennessee State to the University of Charleston. Shady Spring basketball player Dominick LeRose committed to Glenville State. Bluefield defensive back Isaiah Johnson was offered by Texas A&M. Greenup County boys basketball star received an offer from Lincoln Trail in Robinson, Illinois.
Two Portsmouth Clay baseball players — Dakota Dodds and Reece Whitley — committed to Shawnee State. Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs was offered by Eastern Kentucky.
BASEBALL HONORS: Perfect Game named Lawrence County pitcher Steve Blevins, a University of Kentucky commit, a 2020 preseason Underclass All-American. Blevins is the son of former Marshall University, Lawrence County and Minnesota Twins minor leaguer Steve Blevins.
Also named preseason underclass All-American were Hurricane outfielder Austin Dearing, who is committed to Marshall, and pitcher Joel Gardner, who committed to West Virginia.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Teays Valley Christian Prep hired Travis Tarr as new head basketball coach.
Daran Hays of North Marion and Ray Lee of Greenbrier East were named head coaches for the West Virginia North-South All-Star Football Classic, scheduled for noon, June 13, at South Charleston High School. Rock Hill hired Eric Bailey as girls head basketball coach.