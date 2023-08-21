The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — On the day after the final practice of Fall camp, the day before classes began for students on Marshall University’s campus, the football team took a detour.

Away from the X’s and O’s, drills and scrimmages, each of the players, members of the coaching staff and other university administrators came together at Spring Hill Cemetery where all 75 individuals who perished in the 1970 plane crash are memorialized and six unidentifiable members of the football team are buried.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

