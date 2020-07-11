EDITOR’S NOTE: The Huntington Cubs minor league baseball team began play at St. Cloud Commons 30 years ago this month. The club was popular in its five years in the city and was among the leaders in the Appalachian League in attendance. Following is a story that is part of a series The Herald-Dispatch will run this summer looking back at the Huntington Cubs.
HUNTINGTON — Fans’ knowledge of minor league baseball in the early 1990s was nowhere near what it is today, but followers of the Huntington Cubs still knew which opposing players were worth watching.
The Cubs produced 10 major leaguers and several others, including some superstars, played against them at St. Cloud Commons. No lineup was more feared than that of the 1991 Burlington Indians, which for a brief period featured Jim Thome, Manny Ramirez and David Bell.
“Can you believe that?” asked Bell, now the manager of the Cincinnati Reds, incredulously. “It was a lot of fun to play with those guys.”
Ramirez put up a monster season, blasting 19 home runs, driving in 63 runs and batting .326 as an 18-year-old. Three years later, he began a 19-year major league career.
A look by year at some of those who played against the H-Cubs reveals an impressive array of big leaguers:
- 1990, Denny Hocking and Damien Miller of Elizabethton; Gregg Zaun of Bluefield; Gary Bennett and Mike Lieberthal of Martinsville; and Tony Clark and Jose Lima of Bristol.
- 1991, Ricky Bottalico of Martinsville; Pokey Reese and Kevin Jarvis of Princeton; Dmitri Young of Johnson City; Eddie Guardado of Elizabethton; Brian Daubach and Raul Casanova of Kingsport; and Justin Thompson of Bristol.
- 1992, Armando Benitez of Bluefield; Einar Diaz, Damian Jackson, Julian Tavarez and Jose Cabrera of Burlington; LaTroy Hawkins and Cory Lidle of Elizabethton; Jason Isringhausen of Kingsport; and Jason Schmidt of Pulaski.
- 1993, Kimera Bartee and Howie Clark of Bluefield; Richie Sexson and Steve Kline of Burlington; Jermaine Dye, Damon Hollins, Randall Simon and Esteban Yan of Danville; Scott Rolen of Martinsville; Javier Valentin of Elizabethton; Eli Marrero and Jay Witasick of Johnson City; Preston Wilson of Kingsport; and Frank Catalanotto and Willis Roberts of Bristol.
- 1994, Juan Encarnacion and Daryle Ward of Bristol; Luis Ordaz of Princeton; Andruw Jones, John Rocker, Kevin Millwood and Micah Bowie of Danville; Russell Branyan and Bartolo Colon of Burlington; Corie Koskie and Javier Valentin of Elizabethton; and Terrence Long and Guillermo Mota of Kingsport.
Dozens of other players during that time made it to the majors for at least a cup of coffee. Several turned in solid careers.