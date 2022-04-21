HUNTINGTON -- Marshall men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni said there were two things he was looking for as he perused the NCAA's transfer portal once the offseason started.
The first was a player who did not shy away from leading the team both vocally and with his on-court play. The other need was a shot-maker who could help the Thundering Herd improve on its 3-point struggles from its 12-21 campaign in 2021-22.
The early-period signings of a pair of freshmen and the return of Marshall leader Taevion Kinsey left D'Antoni in a precarious spot: two needs, but one available scholarship.
D'Antoni felt like he struck gold on both needs last week, though, when VMI guard Kamdyn Curfman signed with the Herd.
"He has a lot of the same leadership qualities that Jarrod West had," D'Antoni said. "He's got an Alpha personality. That's something we missed and needed. He's going to provide that."
Curfman ranked second in the country in 3-pointers made last season with 117 while knocking down 39% of his attempts from the outside. He averaged 15.6 points, which was second for the Keydets last season.
"The swagger piece, I come in with a lot of confidence and I wear it on my sleeve," Curfman said. "I like to be vocal and be a leader. When I talked to (D'Antoni), that's what they said that they wanted and needed on their team, so I fill that role, for sure."
Curfman visited the Marshall campus two weeks ago and was able to visit with some of the players on the team to gain a feel for what it would be like in Huntington.
Just as Curfman fit Marshall's needs, Marshall fit Curfman's needs as well.
"I feel like a lot of the pieces did fit together," Curfman said. "They were just missing a guard and that's where I fit that role. I felt that the program was stable with who was staying and how they liked playing under the coach. I talked to three of their players and I could tell how much they wanted to win and how gritty they were. That was speaking my language."
In speaking about style of play, the 6-foot-1 guard fits the D'Antoni high-tempo mold of getting up and down the court while allowing players to utilize their creativity, which was one thing that sold Curfman on joining the Herd.
"It's definitely exciting because, as a player, putting me in a box would be the worst thing to do," Curfman said. "I shoot some tough ones -- or what others may think are tough shots -- so I need a little leeway in the first place.
"Giving me that leeway, I can make a lot of stuff happen on the court -- push in transition and get other guys involved. I'm a selfless player and that's what I want to do, on top of shooting the 3. I want to spread the floor and give other people space and get them in their spots."
With the addition of Curfman, Kinsey also will move back off the ball and to more of a wing position, which allows him to work with pick-and-rolls and use his athleticism more instead of being a primary ball-handler.
"I think we got (Kinsey) out of position because we didn't have three true guards out there," D'Antoni said. "We brought a guard in to ensure we can get Taevion off the ball more. He's a tremendous player off the ball. That's one of the things I've been reviewing -- how he scores most effectively. We've got to get him where he can come out for lobs and slips around, slides around and uses his athleticism."
The addition of Curfman gives Marshall four bona fide scoring options next season with lots of production returning for the team's first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
Kinsey returns after averaging 19.3 points while Curfman added 15.6 with a 3-point knack. Andrew Taylor averaged 14.2 points while leading the team in assists and Obinna Anochili-Killen added 11.6 points and a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game.