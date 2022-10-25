ASHLAND — Ashland swept Rowan County 25-14, 25-14, 25-14 Monday in the Kentucky 16th Region high school volleyball tournament at Anderson Gym.
The Volleycats (30-8) made 11 aces. Grace Clark issued 23 assists and made 13 digs. Lexie Fannin made 11 digs. Emma Slone had six kills to help Ashland to the semifinals vs. Raceland on Wednesday.
The Valkyries finished 22-13.
In another quarterfinal, Raceland defeated West Carter 3-0, winning 25-13, 25-12, 25-20. Shaelee Holbrook led the Rams (26-10) with nine kills. Kody Haddix handed out 22 assists. Regan Mackie made 13 digs.
The Comets ended the season 8-20.
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, FAIRLAND 0: Last week, the Dragons broke the Blue Angels' 97-game Ohio Valley Conference winning streak. On Monday, Gallia Academy gained revenge with a 3-0 sweep of Fairland (21-3) in a district semifinal in Athens, Ohio.
The Blue Angels won 25-8, 25-23, 25-15 as Jalyn Short made eight kills. Regan Wilcoxen contributed 18 assists and six aces. Gallia Academy (21-3) scored 15 consecutive points in the first set to take control.
The Blue Angels play Sheridan (20-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the district finals at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.