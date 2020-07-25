CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers combined for six home runs Saturday, but the visitors got more bang for their swings in a 6-4 victory.
Detroit broke a 4-4 tie when Jacoby Jones, the No. 9 hitter, homered off Raisel Iglesias (0-1) with Dawel Lugo on base.
The Tigers (1-1) erased a 3-1 deficit and took a 4-3 lead after seventh-inning homers by Austin Ronnie and Miguel Cabrera, the second a two-run line shot over the wall on left.
Cincinnati had taken a 3-1 lead after a solo, first-inning home run by Joey Votto, who hit his second long ball in as many days, and a two-run blast by Freddy Galvis in the second.
The Reds tied it 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Curt Casali went yard to center off Detroit lefthander Tyler Alexander, who relieved starter Ivan Nova. The homer was the fifth in 14 games for Casali against his former team.
Cincinnati (1-1) wasted a strong pitching effort by starter Luis Castillo, who limited the Tigers to one run on six hits, with 11 strikeouts and one walk in six innings before Robert Stevenson gave up two runs in 1/3 of an inning, and Michael Lorenzen surrendered Cabrera’s homer.
Buck Farmer (1-0) threw one inning of relief to earn the victory. Joe Jimenez earned a save.
Jones went 2 for 4, Niko Goodrum 2 for 5 and Jonathan Schoop 3 for 5 in Detroit’s 12-hit attack as the Cincinnati bullpen imploded, as it often did last season.
Votto went 2 for 4 for the Reds, who conclude their three-game series with the Tigers with a 1:10 p.m. game Sunday.