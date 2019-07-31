WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. - Woody Woodward smiled as he took off in a golf cart for the eighth green, where he eventually made par.
"It's good to be back," he said.
And that was the theme of the day for Woodward and his brother Jay as the two sat out a year in regaining their amateur statuses after spending time in the professional ranks.
For Woody, wrist injuries derailed his pro pursuits, but coming back to the 100th West Virginia Amateur, which opened play on Tuesday on the Old White TPC at The Greenbrier, was a fulfilling experience that ended with at solid even-par 70 and a tie for fourth place after the first of four rounds.
"First time out in quite a while for me so to get out there and hit the driver like I hit it, sets up for a lot of opportunities," Woodward said. "It was pretty fun out there."
He regained his amateur status on Saturday, coinciding with the timing of the West Virginia Open a year ago, his last pro event.
"It feels good to be back, this is one that obviously means a lot to me," he said. "I haven't had the chance to play it a ton but when I come here, we're coming to put something together and hopefully, see what I can do."
Woodward, a native of Clarksburg, West Virginia, and former player at Wake Forest University, has had some close calls before in the West Virginia Amateur. He tied for second in 2013, six shots back of winner Sam O'Dell, and finished third in 2014, four shots behind winner Brian Anania.
That one still stands out to Woodward, who led after the first round and was ultimately undone by an errant tee shot on the 13th hole in the final round.
"The one where Brian Anania won still stings," Woodward said. "That one with me and B.A. battling - unfortunately I hit a bad one on 13, but I gave it everything I could. B.A. played some good golf down the stretch."
Woodward's length off the tee may be unrivaled by all but first-round leader Chris Williams, an edge that could pay dividends this week, provided he's accurate as well. He did everything he had to on day one, answering three bogeys with three birdies and a clutch par save on the 18th to remain well within striking distance, just three shots back of Williams.
"I like where I'm at," Woodward said. "The way the wind was picking up, I'm pretty happy with it.
"The course is in beautiful shape. There's not much that went too bad today, so, pretty fun out there."
GETTING THE CALL: Sunday was quite the day for Bridgeport, West Virginia, native Terry Warne.
Finishing with an alternate spot at a qualifier at Clarksburg Country Club on July 12, Warne had just about given up hope on getting into the Amateur field.
Then, reigning champion Sam O'Dell had to withdraw to coach his son's Little League team in Georgia this week, and suddenly not only was Warne in the field but also smack dab in the premier group alongside 13-time Amateur champion Pat Carter and reigning Mid-Amateur champion Philip Reale.
He got the call on Sunday and said Tuesday's round was a bit nerve-wracking and eventful.
"It was pretty exciting, it was a great experience, it really was," Warne said. "It was really great to play with these guys - they're legends of West Virginia golf. I feel sorry for them getting stuck with me out there."
Warne finished with an opening 13-over-par 83.
LOOKING FOR FIRST WIN: With O'Dell's absence, paired with early struggles for Carter who shot an opening 6-over 76, it would seem that this year's Amateur is a golden opportunity for someone to break through for their first win.
Reale certainly put himself in a good spot after carding an opening 2-under 68 to sit one shot behind Chris Williams. And, so did Alum Creek, West Virginia's Tad Tomblin, who pulled off a terrific up-and-down on the 18th hole to quietly sneak into the clubhouse with an even-par 70.
Like Reale, Tomblin has seen his share of close calls and solid finishes in the WVGA's premier events and finds himself in a good position and mindset moving into the second day.
"I think there's a good chance for a first-time winner this year," Tomblin said. "My game is good. I've got to get some things lined out on the greens but my ball striking is as good as it's been, probably ever."