Nick Adkins (57) stands with head coach Jeff Waggoner for senior day before the Marshall University baseball team's game against University of Alabama at Birmingham on May 16, 2021, at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.
Nick Adkins (57) stands with head coach Jeff Waggoner for senior day before the Marshall University baseball team's game against University of Alabama at Birmingham on May 16, 2021, at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Longtime Marshall baseball coach Jeff Waggoner will not return to his position next season, the Athletic Department announced late Thursday evening.
Waggoner coached the Herd for 16 seasons and coached a school-record 820 games, finishing with a record of 339-478-3. The department will conduct a national search for his replacement.
“We thank Coach Waggoner for his years of service,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s director of athletics. “The future of Marshall baseball and the experience of our student-athletes, as well as the completion of our new baseball stadium, will continue to be our top priority.”
During his tenure with the Thundering Herd, Waggoner coached more than 30 players who went on to be drafted or signed at the professional level, including four major-leaguers. In 2016, he was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year after guiding the Herd to a program-best 34-win season.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.