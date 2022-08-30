HUNTINGTON — The YMCA Kennedy Center was the Brier patch Monday night.
Brier Wagner scored three goals to lead Huntington St. Joe to a 7-1 victory over Poca.
Wagner sandwiched goals in the fifth and 16th minutes around a score by Zander Pinson in the 13th minute as the Irish took a 3-0 lead. Ryan Minigh scored in the 17th minute and Wagner found the net a third time in the 39th minute. Nic Frazier scored off a Wagner assist at 55:00. Pinson scored off a Trey Bryant assist in the 66th minute to set the score.
Pinson and Liam Templeton also issued assists.
St. Joe plays again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ashland.
ROCK HILL 3, SYMMES VALLEY 0: Gracie Hunt made 28 assists and Jlynn Risner 19 kills as the Redwomen defeated the Vikings in Pedro, Ohio.
RIVER VALLEY 3, SOUTH GALLIA 1: Madison Hall made 14 kills to help the Raiders (4-0) beat the Rebels (0-4) in Bidwell, Ohio. Hannah Allison chipped in 14 assists.
RACELAND 3, EAST CARTER 1: Kody Haddix made 25 assists and 15 kills as the host Rams (9-1) defeated the Raiders 26-24, 26-24, 24-26, 25-18. Shaelee Holbrook added 16 digs and 11 kills. Reagan Mackie made 19 digs, Shaylen Newman 11 and Kiera Meyer 10. Elizabeth Rigsby added 10 kills. East Carter fell to 5-2.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 3, PORTSMOUTH EAST 0: Isabel Hensley made nine assists and Abigail Justus nine kills to pace the Royals (5-3) to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-12 triumph over the Tartans in Ashland.
SPRING VALLEY 170, HUNTINGTON HIGH 187: Four Timberwolves shot 45 or lower in a victory over the Highlanders.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches or statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
