For the second year in a row, Wahama is the Class A state softball champion.
The Falcons came from behind and the defense held serve late to take a 4-3 win over Petersburg on Thursday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
"It was a great game," Wahama coach Chris Noble said. "Petersburg came out hitting, we played some good defense and we found a way to score one more run than they did."
Junior starting pitcher Mikie Lieving went the distance for the Falcons, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out 13.
Petersburg starting pitcher Samantha Colaw went six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits in the loss.
The first two innings were scoreless but there was traffic on the base paths as the teams combined for five hits in the opening two frames.
Petersburg got a run across in the top of the third. After Mackenzie Kitzmiller struck out to start the inning, Mickala Taylor walked and Braylee Corbin singled to put runners on first and second for Colaw, who helped herself with a single to drive in Taylor for the game's first run.
Brooklyn Rohrbaugh then walked but Lieving got the next two batters to end the half inning.
Wahama rallied in the bottom of the third and struck for three runs on two hits. Lieving was walked to start the frame and she stole second. Then Amber Wolfe ripped a triple to drive in Lieving and knot the score at 1.
After Lauren Noble flew out for the first out of the inning, Morgan Christian was hit by a pitch and stole second to put runners on second and third for Emma Knapp.
Knapp hit a dribbler in front of the plate and Wolfe used aggressive baserunning to score from third under the tag of the catcher Corbin. Knapp was safe at first and Wahama had the 2-1 lead.
Later in the frame, Christian scored from third on a passed ball to give the Falcons a 3-1 advantage.
After a scoreless fourth, Wahama played small ball to scratch across another run in the fifth. Lieving hit a leadoff double and advanced to third on a Wolfe groundout.
Noble lifted a fly ball to right that was long enough to score Lieving from third and Wahama took a 4-1 lead into the sixth.
Things got interesting in the sixth, though, as Petersburg used a two-out rally to plate two runs.
Hannah Hamric led off the inning with a single but Lieving retired the next two batters and it looked like Wahama was in for a quick inning. However Petersburg put together three two-out singles. After Hamric reached second on a groundout, Kitzmiller singled to drive her in and Taylor singled to put runners on first and second for Corbin, who singled to drive in Kitzmiller and the Vikings were within one run as the score was 4-3.
With runners in scoring position, Colow had a chance to do more damage at the plate but she grounded out to the shortstop, ending the scoring threat with the Falcons still in the lead.
"I knew my defense had my back," Lieving said. "I just needed to do what I know how to do. We can handle [being up] one run. We just need to finish what we started. I had full confidence in them."
Wahama went down in order in the bottom of the sixth and Lieving had three batters in her way of a state title.
She made quick work of them.
The first batter, Rohrbaugh, grounded out to second for the first out. Kennedy Kaposy was called out on a bunt that hit her outside of the batter's box for the second out and Hamric flew out to right for the third out, giving the Falcons the state title.
"We were all saying how fast that inning was," Lieving said of the final frame. "We were like 'Wow this went by really fast.' I knew we could do it. It was the bottom of their lineup, we just had to give them everything we had and we definitely did."
"Mikie's been huge for us for two years," Noble said. "She's the backbone of the team. With the whole team around her, they rallied and got the hits when we needed it."
Lauren Noble's sacrifice fly in the fifth inning turned out to be the championship-winning RBI.
"The sac fly that was a big one," Chris Noble said. "When we got Mikie to third and [she] scored on a sac fly, that was a big time in the game."
Lieving reflected on her second state title.
"We won this because no one on this team is selfish and we all play for each other," She said. "I'm so excited about this. It's awesome."