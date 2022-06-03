CHARLESTON — When it came down to it, two names in the Wahama lineup helped ensure the White Falcons wouldn't be a one-and-done in their return to the Class A West Virginia high school baseball tournament.
Aaron Henry got things rolling with a two-run home run in the first inning, Zack Fields struck out eight in 51/3 and Henry closed the door on Moorefield when he entered in relief for Fields in the sixth inning.
It all added up to a 4-2 win for Wahama at Appalachian Power Park, giving the White Falcons a berth in the Class A state championship game against Charleston Catholic at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday and sending Moorefield, the three-time defending champions, packing.
"The whole time, all I was thinking was keep them nerves low," said Henry, a junior. "As long as I was keeping those nerves at a minimum everything else would come natural, and starting the game off hot with a home run really helped us get the win today. It felt good."
After retiring the first two batters he faced, Moorefield hurler Bryce Hines walked Wahama's Ethan Gray to provide the game's first base runner. Gray's time on the base paths was short, as Henry lifted a ball over the right-field wall to give the White Falcons a 2-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets loaded the bases in the top of the second on a walk, a hit batsman and an error on a ground ball to second base but couldn't find a way to bring a run home as Henry made a nice defensive play at shortstop to end the inning, leave the bases loaded, and preserve the lead he built with the home run.
Moorefield did, however, get a run back in the top of the third. Coleman Mongold logged the first hit of the game for the Yellow Jackets, was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored when Alex Miller singled to shallow center field. Mongold was aided home when the center fielder overran the ball and it rolled to deep center.
In the top of the fourth, Karson Reed tied the game with an infield single, scoring Garrett Strickler, but the Yellow Jackets left a pair of runners on base when Fields struck out Mongold to end the inning.
While the White Falcons offense hit a lull in the middle of the game, the defense picked up the slack. Moorefield never lacked base runners. In fact, the Jackets had at least one base runner in each frame except the first when Fields retired the side in order.
They left the bases loaded once, left two runners on twice and stranded 10 total, including a fifth inning in which they started with back-to-back singles from Bryce Hines and Alex Miller.
But it didn't phase Fields on the mound, as he struck out the next two batters and got Ryan McGregor popped out to end the threat.
"We had a lot of confidence in him heading into this game. He's a great pitcher and he was dealing," Wahama coach Billy Zuspan said. "Got a little adversity there in about the middle of the game but, you know, he fought through it."
The White Falcons regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth, capitalizing on two walks. Trey Ohlinger singled to score Ethyn Barnitz, who led off the inning.
Fields' day ended in the top of the sixth after giving up a single to the lead-off batter, who was moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt. The senior threw 111 pitches in 51/3 innings.
He exited the game to a standing ovation and Henry picked up right where he left off in relief, sitting down five of the six batters he faced to finish off the win. He credited Fields for setting him up well.
"Zack's pitching was beautiful, man. We couldn't have done it without him. Really good guy and a really good player," Henry said.
The final run was scored on Moorefield's only error, which occurred on an infield hit from Barnitz when a throw from the third baseman sailed over the head of McGregor at first base.
Wahama (25-7) returns to the Class A title game for the first time since 2016. The White Falcons will face Charleston Catholic, which defeated Williamstown 7-4 in the first semifinal.
MOOREFIELD 001 110 0 - 2 7 1
WAHAMA 200 011 x - 4 5 2
Hines and Weese (6); Fields and Aaron (6)
Hitting: (M) Miller 2-3, RBI; Reed 1-4, RBI; See 2B. (W) Henry 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Ohlinger 1-2, RBI