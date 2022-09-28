MASON, W.Va. — Wahama’s Billy Zuspan was named high school baseball coach of the year by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission on Friday.
Zuspan coached the White Falcons to a 26-7 record and state runner-up finish in Class A last season. Wahama reached the state finals before losing 6-5 to Charleston Catholic. The finals appearance was the White Falcons’ first since 2016.
“It’s an honor to have been chosen by the WVSSAC to receive this award,” Zuspan said. “I’m incredibly grateful.”
Zuspan said the award belonged to the players, assistant coaches Eric Barnitz and Mason Hicks, support staff and fans.
“This really is a team and school award,” he said.
“You have to have great people around you. You have to have great players. You have to have a lot of support.”
The White Falcons featured Johnny Bench Award winner Ethyn Barnitz at catcher, as well as second-team all-staters in pitcher Bryce Zuspan, Aaron Henry and Logan Roach.
Zuspan has a 106-46 record in six seasons at Wahama.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
