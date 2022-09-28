The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220929-hds-zuspan.jpg

Zuspan

 Submitted photo

MASON, W.Va. — Wahama’s Billy Zuspan was named high school baseball coach of the year by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission on Friday.

Zuspan coached the White Falcons to a 26-7 record and state runner-up finish in Class A last season. Wahama reached the state finals before losing 6-5 to Charleston Catholic. The finals appearance was the White Falcons’ first since 2016.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you