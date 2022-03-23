Wahama won its 30th consecutive high school softball game, beating Ritchie County 15-0 in a Little Kanawha Conference game Tuesday at Mason, West Virginia.
Mikie Lieving pitched a one-hitter to earn the win.
Lauren Noble smashed four hits, drove in three runs and scored three times for Wahama (3-0). Amber Wolfe was 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Lieving went 2 for 3 and knocked in three runs.
ASHLAND 17, RUSSELL 4: Maddie Kersey went 2 for 2 with a home run and five RBIs to pace the host Kittens (2-0) past the Red Devils (2-1). Grace Delaney was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jada Erwin went 2 for 2 and drove in two. Alauna Troxler was 3 for 4. Erwin earned the win. Allyson Rulen drove in two runs for Russell.
BOYD COUNTY 13, MASON COUNTY 2: Emily Shovel was 3 for 4 with three RBIs as the Lions (4-0) clobbered the Royals (1-3) in Maysville, Kentucky. Kyli Kouns was 2 for 2 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs. Sara Bays was 2 for 2 and the winning pitcher. Haylee Thornsberry went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Alex Blanton was 2 for 4 and stole two bases. Stevie Foley and Kenzie Gulley, who stole two bases, each had two hits for Mason County.
FAIRVIEW 15, HANNAN 0: Kailyn Adkins struck out six and walked one in throwing a no-hitter in her first varsity start as the Eagles (2-1) routed the visiting Wildcats (1-2). Shelby Gibson went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three stolen bases. Jordan Rakes was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two steals. Sydney Johnson went 2 for 3. Marista Tackett and Annabelle Menshouse each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Kiera Loving drove in two.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 9, MAGOFFIN COUNTY 5: Danielle Crum homered and went 3 for 3 with four RBIs to help the Bulldogs (4-1) defeat the Hornets (1-2) in Louisa, Kentucky. Kensley Feltner was 2 for 4 with a home run. Abby Maynard drove in two runs and Allie Triplett was the winning pitcher. Jaden Williams, Katelyn Roberts and Ashlyn Patrick had two hits apiece for Magoffin County. Williams and Roberts drove in two runs each. Patrick homered.
Baseball
RUSSELL 10, WEST CARTER 0: R.J. Rigsby homered, went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs to lead the Red Devils (1-0) past the visiting Comets. J.K. McKnight earned the win. Parker Mitchell was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Aiden Sammons went 2 for 3 and knocked in two runs. Brayden Hartman was 2 for 2.
WAHAMA 13, RITCHIE COUNTY 3: The White Falcons combined 10 hits with seven Rebels errors to improve to 2-1. Bryce Zuspan was the winning pitcher. Ethyn Barnitz smacked three hits and drove in three runs. Logan Roach had two hits and three RBIs. Garrett Cunningham hit a home run for Ritchie County.