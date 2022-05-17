MAN, W.Va. — The best-of-three series between Man and Wahama in the Class A Region IV Final was fully expected to be a pitcher’s duel as two of the best pitchers in the entire state were facing off in All-Staters Morgan Cooper and Mikie Lieving.
Game one of the three game set lived up to the hype on Tuesday night but it was Lieving who got the best of Cooper as she fired a no-hitter while also striking out 17 Lady ‘Billies in a 2-0 win for the White Falcons.
“The whole team played great today,” Wahama coach Chris Noble said after the win. “It’s a long ride down here and we hadn’t played for a while so we were a little bit worried about that...As far as Mikie (Lieving) pitching, that may have been the best game of the year so far. She was really firing it in there.”
The only base runner that Lieving allowed the entire ballgame came in the first inning as she gave up a two-out walk to Man third baseman Ashlee Tomblin.
Following that free pass, the junior hurler retired the next 19 Man hitters she faced in order to end the game. She finished the game needing to only throw 90 pitches, with 62 of them being for strikes.
Cooper was just as affective on the other side for Man as she struck out 16 Wahama batters in the loss and only allowed the two runs on five base hits.
“We’re going to practice bunting a lot tomorrow before the game is one thing we’re going to do,” coach Noble joked about facing Cooper. “I think after seeing her one time tonight we’ll do a little better tomorrow.”
The game remained scoreless early on as both squads posted four consecutive zeros on the scoreboard to start the game.
The White Falcons finally got on the board in the top of the fifth inning as Lieving got on base with a one-out infield single and then put herself into scoring position with a clean steal of second.
After Lieving advanced to third on a wild pitch junior catcher Amber Wolfe then delivered a clutch hit for Wahama as she blooped a single into shallow left field to score Lieving and give the Falcons a 1-0 lead.
Wahama would add an insurance run in the top of the seventh as Lieving worked a leadoff walk, stole second, and then motored home on a RBI double from Lauren Noble to make it 2-0.
Lieving them came out and retired the 2-3-4 hitters of the Man lineup in order to secure the win and close out the no-hitter.
The win for Wahama improves them to 25-2 on the season and moves them one step closer to advancing to the State Softball Tournament where they hope to repeat as state champions.
The loss for Man drops them to 13-5 on the year but their season remains alive as they will play at Wahama in game two of the series on Wednesday night.
A win for Wahama would end the two-game set and the ‘Billies season while a Man victory would force a winner-take-all game three back in Logan county on Thursday.
WAHAMA 000 010 1 — 2 6 0
MAN 000 000 0 — 0 0 3