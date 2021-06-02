HARTFORD, W.Va. — Wahama improved to 20-0 with a triumph over Gilmer County (12-11) in a Class A, Region IV, Section 2 game.
Mikie Lieving homered twice, went 4 for 4 and was the winning pitcher. Lauren Noble hit a home run, went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs.
Emma Knapp was 2 for 3. Jada Gray has two RBI for Gilmer County.
POINT PLEASANT 12, POCA 4: Kylie Price knocked one five runs as the host Big Blacks (15-10) beat the Dots in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament.
Rylee Cochran was the winner and had three hits. Havin Roush whacked three hits.
LEWIS COUNTY 14, RUSSELL 0: Emily Cole struck out nine as the Lions (19-8) beat the Red Devils in the 63rd District championship game in Raceland, Kentucky.
Sherman 8 Buffalo 2: Sherman High’s Hailea Clendenin blasted two home runs and notched four RBIs while hurler Chloe Treadway fanned nine Lady Bison hitters and top seeded Sherman defeated No. 4 Buffalo 8-2 at Seth in Class A Section 4 Region 1 play on Wednesday.
Chelsey Thompson, Treadway, Bailey Lafferty and McKenzie Dickens had multiple hits for the Lady Tide.
Buffalo got hits from Abby Darnley, Bre Martin and Dara Harmon.
Sherman (14-3) will host the winner of the Tug Valley and Man matchup on Friday and Buffalo will play Tolsia on Friday
Baseball
POINT PLEASANT 11, WINFIELD 2: The host Big Blacks (18-7) used three bases-loaded walks to propel themselves to a win over the Generals (13-12) in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament.
Joel Beattie was the winning pitcher and smacked two hits. Hunter Bush drove in three runs. Isaac Craddock drove in two.
WAHAMA 18, CALHOUN COUNTY 1: The White Falcons (9-11) scored eight runs in the second inning on their way to a rout of the the Red Devils (3-10) in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament in Mason, West Virginia.
Aaron Henry earned the win and went 3 for 4 with three RBI. Logan Roach went 4 for 4 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI. Trey Ohlinger was 3 for 3 with two RBI.