BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky - No matter the sport, it wouldn't be Marshall-Western Kentucky without a bit of drama.
Less than 24 hours after a Marshall win went down to the last pitch, the same occurred on Saturday - this time going the way of Western Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers scored three runs in the seventh inning, capped by a walk-off, two-run home run by Maddie Bowlds, which gave Western Kentucky a 10-9 win over the Thundering Herd on Saturday at WKU Softball Complex.
With the loss, Marshall dropped to 30-12 on the season and 12-5 in C-USA while also moving back into a tie with Western Kentucky for the lead in Conference USA's East Division standings.
In a game that featured seven home runs, it was the Hilltoppers that got the one which mattered most.
Marshall stood just one out from claiming the series win over WKU and assuring itself of leaving the weekend with the lead in the East Division.
However, Bowlds hit a 1-1 offering from Sydney Nester over the right field wall to give WKU the win after the Hilltoppers had trailed throughout the contest.
Early on, it appeared Marshall may cruise to a win as the Herd put up runs quickly, thanks to the long ball.
Saige Pye hit a pair of home runs and Mya Stevenson added another to push the Herd to an 8-3 lead in the middle of the third inning.
Marshall's offense would do no more, however, as Western Kentucky (29-9, 12-5 C-USA) started to claw back into the contest.
In addition to Bowlds, Bailey Curry hit a pair of home runs for the Hilltoppers, along with Jordan Ridge to aid in the comeback.
For Marshall, Grace Chelemen finished 3-for-5 in the loss while Pye and Stevenson each had two hits.
The East Division lead is now on the line on Sunday when the teams meet at 2 p.m. in the rubber match of the three-game set.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
