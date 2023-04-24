ONA — Kaitlyn Wallis was born smiling.
Literally. The Cabell Midland High School softball centerfielder was born with teeth.
“I was a thumb sucker,” Wallis said, with a laugh. “It took my skin off, so they had to pull them.”
The Knights star, committed to play at Eastern Kentucky University, has much to smile about. Wallis has helped the Knights to a 14-3 record. She’s batting .322 with three home runs and 13 runs batted in. Wallis reaches base at a .403 clip and slugs .559.
Defense is where Wallis has made her reputation. She can pick it as well as anyone in the state, having made merely two errors in her high school career. Wallis is known for exceptional range. One bystander compared her to Cesar Geronimo, a former Cincinnati Reds’ gold glove centerfielder known for nine-foot strides. Wallis can’t quite match that length, but her long legs and ability to glide to the ball makes for an apt comparison. She even shares jersey No. 20 with Geronimo.
“We can get on that horse and ride it a long way,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said of Wallis. “You never worry about her defense. She’s like a gazelle. She gets as good a jump as any athlete I’ve ever coached in the outfield. When we won a state championship (in 2021) she was a monster out there. She’s a good one.”
Wallis played shortstop and pitched until she was 14 when travel ball coach Chuck Chapman put her in center, calling her a natural.
“Ever since I’ve been developing my game out there,” Wallis said.
Wallis also is growing in other areas that excite her.
“Recently I gave my life to Christ and that’s been a big part of my life,” said Wallis, who attends River Cities Community Church. “I’m looking forward to getting baptized.”
She said she also looks forward to playing at EKU. First, though, is a matter of competing for a state title. Cabell Midland plays in a rugged region with Huntington High, Hurricane, Lincoln County and Spring Valley that could be more difficult to win than the state tournament.
“I feel this team’s really special,” Wallis said. “We’re coming together really, really well. We’re developing a really good starting nine and getting the job done. We’re getting out bats going and everything’s working. It’s a really good point in the year to get everything going.”
Coming together has been a challenge. On April 4, shortstop and No. 1 pitcher Quinn Ballengee suffered a knee injury that sidelined her the rest of the season. Wallis, who plans to major in physical therapy, said the Knights were stunned by the development, but realized they had a choice, let the season get away or come together and try to overcome.
“It was for sure really hard,” Wallis said. “She covered a lot for our team. I love Quinn. Losing her brought us together. We trust each other. Becca (Conrad) covers shortstop great, Nicole (Harris) third great.”
With that, Wallis smiled.