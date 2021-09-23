WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Jacie Walters scored a hat trick to lead South Point to a 4-1 victory over Portsmouth West Wednesday in girls high school soccer.
All of Walters' goals were off of free kicks. Jasmyn Jones also scored for the Pointers.
"Jaycie plays strictly defense and is our leading scorer," South Point coach Erin Jenkins said, noting that all five of Walters' goals have been on free kicks. "Our defense played well and Jasmyn Jones played well in the midfield area. She was able to find feet and get us in goal-scoring scenarios."
HURRICANE 1, GEORGE WASHINGTON 1: Maggie Odouor's goal off a pass from Mady Jo Lunsford rallied the Redskins (9-0-2) to a tie with the Patriots in Charleston. Reese Huffman scored for George Washington. Maddie Willis made four saves for Hurricane. Madison Adkins stopped six shots for GW.
WINFIELD 5, HERBERT HOOVER 0: Kate Hall scored two goals and issued two assists as the Generals blanked the visiting Huskies (3-7-1). Mackenzie Meadows, Ashlynn Taylor and Ally Barnett also scored for Winfield (9-1-1). Kaitlyn Sayre earned the shutout in goal.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 9, GREENUP COUNTY 0: James Terrill scored three goals to help the Lions rout the Musketeers in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Rylan Keelin scored two goals and assisted on three. Morgan Smith scored twice. Adam Perkins and Grant Chaffin each scored once. Chaffin and Cole Thompson each had an assist. James Ingles and Carter Gibson combined for the shutout.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Fairland (3-1) picked up a football game at Columbus South (4-1) at 7:30 p.m., Friday. Symmes Valley picked up a football game with Green at 3 p.m. Saturday.
REPORTS RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
